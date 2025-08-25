ONGC begins gas monetisation from Chinnewala Tibba field in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has officially commenced sales of natural gas from its Chinnewala Tibba field, a Discovered Small Field (DSF-II) block located in the Rajasthan Kutch Onland Exploratory Asset (RKOEA).

According to a statement from the state-owned company, this significant milestone reinforces ONGC's commitment to enhancing domestic energy production and strengthening India's energy security under the guidance of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG).

Located in Western Rajasthan, close to the Indo-Pak international border, the Chinnewala Tibba block covers an area of 73 sq. km and holds promising gas reserves.

ONGC said it has commenced sales of 1.0 lakh standard cubic meters of gas per day (LSCMD), thereby contributing to the region's growing energy requirements.

Gas evacuation to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL), Ramgarh, began on August 25, 2025, through ONGC's Gamnewala Gas Collection Station (GCS).

"This accomplishment was enabled by the close collaboration between ONGC, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), GAIL, Oil India Limited (OIL), and RRVUNL, ensuring smooth integration of gas supplies into the regional power grid," ONGC said.

Speaking on the occasion, ONGC officials highlighted that the commencement of gas production from Chinnewala Tibba reflects ONGC's focus on efficient resource monetisation and value creation under the DSF framework, while also reaffirming its role as a trusted partner of the Government of India in achieving national energy objectives.

