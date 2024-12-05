Online Applications for Admissions-2025 Closing Soon for XIM University's Flagship MBA, Executive MBA, and MMS-BF Programs

SMPL

New Delhi [India], December 5: XIM University, a leading institution for higher education in India, announces the nearing closure of admissions for its MBA, Executive MBA (E-MBA), and Master of Management Studies in Business Finance (MMS-BF) programmes. These flagship courses are designed to develop students and professionals with the knowledge and skills to shine in the dynamic business sphere. Applications must be submitted by 10th December 2024.

Addressing the announcement, Prof. Bikram Bahinipati, Chairperson - Admissions of XIM University said, "The dynamics of the business environment and culture have been transformed significantly over the years and are evolving on a continuous basis. So, the management education that connects the solid understanding of core competency and real-life applications with the experiential learning and practical skills is critical for the business managers of the future. The MBA, E-MBA, and MMS-BF programs at XIM University are designed to help students and professionals while developing the knowledge and perspective needed to succeed in their professional careers as business leaders and make a positive impact in their respective fields."

Why Choose XIM University?

A strong and global/industry aligned curriculum, highly qualified faculty, high level of academic rigour and training, excellent learning experiences, state-of-the-art facilities and enriching campus experiences distinguish XIM University for its dedication to quality, creativity, and leadership in management education. The university consistently fosters an environment that promotes holistic growth, high level of professional development and career options by attracting prospective recruiters.

Comprehensive Programmes for Diverse Aspirations

1. MBA: A full-time programme designed to prepare future business leaders through an immersive learning environment.

2. MMS-BF: A specialised programme focused on developing financial management and business finance expertise.

3. Executive MBA (E-MBA): Geared towards working professionals seeking to enhance their skills and career prospects without compromising their professional commitments.

The academic programs are crafted to blend rigorous academic frameworks with practical exposure, helping students build strong foundations while addressing the complexities of real-world business challenges.

Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 55% aggregate marks. Admission is based on scores from CAT, XAT, GMAT, XGMT, or NMAT (specific programs). Applicants can also register for the XGMT conducted by XIM University through the online application form.

About XIM University:

XIM University is an academic institution of excellence and innovation. The university is known for its vibrant approach to education, offering many programmes across disciplines to answer the aspirations of students and working professionals seeking impactful careers.

To learn more and apply, visit the official website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor