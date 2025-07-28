Online Vidya Offers 80% Scholarships on UGC-Approved Degrees, Launches Franchise for EdTech Startups

New Delhi [India], July 28: In a major initiative to make quality higher education more affordable and accessible, leading UGC and NAAC-approved Indian universities have announced an exclusive 80% scholarship for students enrolling in online undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degree programs.

Under this new scheme, UG students who pay the entire three-year course fee upfront and PG students who pay the full two-year course fee in advance will be eligible for an 80% reduction in tuition fees. This unique offer is aimed at supporting students who want to commit to their academic goals while benefiting from massive fee savings.

The scholarship applies to programs offered by top universities such as Sikkim Manipal University, Chandigarh University, Amity University Online, LPU Online, Parul University, Jain Online, and Shoolini University. All these universities are UGC-approved and NAAC-accredited, ensuring that students receive recognized and credible degrees accepted for jobs and higher studies worldwide.

Alongside the student scholarship program, universities have also introduced an innovative franchise model for EdTech startups and education consultants. This franchise opportunity allows entrepreneurs to partner with multiple universities and earn up to 70–80% commission per admission. The franchise fee is ₹5,00,000 for 10 university tie-ups and ₹10,00,000 for 20 university tie-ups, giving partners instant access to a wide network of reputed institutions.

The franchise model provides complete support, including advanced CRM systems, expert marketing tools, and admission guidance, making it easy for new startups to operate without building university partnerships from scratch. Importantly, students can study and appear for examinations online from anywhere in India, making these programs flexible and convenient.

For example, in an Online MBA program with an annual fee of ₹1,00,000, a student paying the entire two-year fee upfront would pay only ₹40,000 after the 80% scholarship. Similarly, for an Online BBA program with a three-year fee of ₹2,25,000, the total cost after scholarship would be just ₹45,000.

This dual initiative benefits both students and entrepreneurs. Students gain affordable, globally recognized degrees, while franchise partners have an opportunity to build a profitable, scalable business in India's booming online education market.

For admissions or franchise applications, interested candidates can visit the official website or contact the helpline.

