Onward Technologies Sustains Growth Momentum in Q2FY26; Total Revenue up 12.4% YoY to INR 140.1 Crore, EBITDA Margin at Record 14.3%

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Onward Technologies Limited (BSE: 517536) (NSE: ONWARDTEC), a software outsourcing company, specializing in digital and ER&D services, announced today its financial results for the Second Quarter of FY26 ended on 30th September 2025.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, said, "Q2FY26 marks a milestone for us, with revenue and EBITDA margin reaching the highest levels in the company's history. We are pleased to report consolidated total revenue of INR140.1 crore, reflecting a YoY increase of 12.4%. Our EBITDA margin expanded by 789 bps YoY to 14.3%, while PAT grew by 230.6% YoY, with PAT margin improving by 563 bps to 8.6% during the quarter.

This performance highlights our continued focus on deepening relationships with strategic clients in the US and Europe and enhancing our capabilities across key service areas. We continue to invest in talent, technology, and innovation to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Key Highlights - Q2 FY26

* Q2FY26 total revenue was at INR 140.1 crore, reflecting a growth of 12.4% YoY.

* Continued to maintain momentum in its focused verticals in Q2FY26:

-Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery (IEHM) contributed 63% of consolidated revenues.

-Transportation & Mobility (T&M) accounted for 34% of consolidated revenues.

-Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) contributed 3% of consolidated revenues.

* Top 25 clients contribute 87% of total revenues.

* Total headcount stood at 2525 employees.

* Attrition at 15.49% (LTM).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor