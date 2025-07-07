OPPO India Launches Reno14 Series with 3.5x Telephoto Camera, Wireless Charging, India First MediaTek Dimensity 8450, and much more

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 7: OPPO India has launched the Reno14 Series, delivering a complete smartphone experience for users who demand performance, power, and precision in every feature. With the Reno14 and Reno14 Pro, OPPO transforms how users capture, edit, and share their lives. These smartphones integrate lossless 3.5x optical zoom + up to 120x digital zoom, advanced AI editing tools, and water-resistant durability into a powerful all-rounder that adapts to every lifestyle. At the same time, the Reno14 Series pushes boundaries by packing the largest number of AI imaging and productivity features in its segment, making the Reno14 Series true value for money.

The Reno14 Series goes on sale starting 12:00 PM tomorrow, i.e., 8th July 2025, across Amazon, Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and the OPPO E-store. Customers can purchase the Reno14 Series at a net effective starting price of ₹34,200 during the first sales period. **

Unrivaled Durability, Premium Craftsmanship

OPPO has built the Reno14 Series to outperform and outlast. Both models feature aerospace-grade aluminum framesmaking them among the very few smartphones in their category to offer a premium metal build, while others rely on plastic bodies. This metal body with the one-piece sculpted glass enhances in-hand feel and significantly improves strength and longevity.

OPPO augments durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i and IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications, ensuring protection against dust, immersion, and high-pressure hot water up to 80°C. Even the USB port comes with a platinum coating for added resistance against corrosion and moisture.

The company's Sponge Bionic Cushioning design mimics the structure of natural sea sponges to shield internal components from drops and shocksdelivering class-leading impact protection.

The devices also feature a luminous, multi-layer iridescent finish created through a 12-layer precision coating process that reflects light dynamicallyevoking the subtle glow of changing landscapes. The Reno14 Pro is available in Pearl White with Velvet Glass and Titanium Grey with a reflective matte finish. Reno14 comes in Pearl White and Forest Green with a luminous loop deco.

Immersive Displays, Ultra-Slim Design

Both models feature glove-friendly, ultra-slim-bezel 120Hz LTPS AMOLED displays that deliver peak brightness of 1200 nits. Whether under harsh sunlight, during night drives, or while relaxing indoors, visuals stay vivid and sharp.

The Reno14 Pro features a 6.83-inch flexible AMOLED display, while the Reno14 offers a slightly smaller 6.59-inch screen both with 1.5K resolution and over 93% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience.

Despite their superior build quality and rugged design, both models are lightweight and slim. The Reno14 Pro weighs just 201g with a 7.58mm slim profile for Pearl White and 7.48mm for Titanium Grey, while the Reno14 is a travel-friendly 187g with a sleek 7.42mm body.

Flagship Imaging That Travels With You

The Reno14 Series brings OPPO's most advanced camera system yetengineered for creators, explorers, and storytellerswith a 3.5x telephoto lens on both the Reno14 and Reno14 Pro for the first time. A 50MP Hypertone camera setup with 3.5x telephoto lens, delivers optical zoom with a portrait-perfect focal length, for crisp results in any settingfrom monuments to streetscapes.

Users can zoom up to 120x using AI-powered hybrid zoom, capturing details of distant landscapes, intricate monuments, or rare wildlife.

50MP 3.5x Telephoto Camera- Close Enough To Feel alive

Cinematic 4K HDR video at 60fps on the Reno14 Pro is supported by three rear and front cameras. Users can switch between the main, wide and telephoto lenses smoothly when recording videosideal for vlogs, travel docs, or social reels. The Reno14 offers the same video capabilities across its telephoto, main, and front cameras, ensuring a consistent and high-quality shooting experience.

The Triple Flash Array ensures accurate photos, complete with depth, even in low light. With flashes calibrated to specific lensesincluding a dedicated one for telephotothe system captures everything from night markets to twilight cafes with rich contrast and clarity.

An Underwater Photography Mode lets users shoot 4K video or photos underwater without a caseperfect for pool scenes, monsoon landscapes, or seaside vacations.

The Most AI Features in Imaging, Ever

In line with OPPO's promise to make AI accessible to everyone, the Reno14 Series integrates the highest number of AI tools for photography and imaging in its segment. These features make the phone more than a camerathey make it a creative partner.

AI Editor 2.0 lets users to turn a video into photos, fix an imperfect group shot, or even add a friend who missed the moment.

- AI Recompose under AI Editor 2.0 suggests professional framing with a single tapideal for portraits, monuments, and street photography

- AI Perfect Shot under AI Editor 2.0 learns facial patterns from your gallery to detect and replace missed expressions.

In addition, the Reno14 Series includes AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover and AI Eraser 2.0offering a feature-rich, AI-first photography experience unmatched by any competitor in its price range.

Flagship Performance, Travel-Tested Reliability

The Reno14 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 All-Big-Core processor, delivering 41% better multi-core performance and 44% higher power efficiency and further optimising video stability through EIS. With an AnTuTu score of 1.66 million, its 7-core Mali-G720 GPU and NPU 880 handle advanced AI and creative workloads with ease.

The Reno14 5G uses the Dimensity 8350 chipset, with the Mali-G615 six-core GPU and NPU 780 support for seamless multitasking, gaming and AI respectively.

To prevent thermal throttling, OPPO integrates the Nano Dual-Drive Cooling System, combining ultra-conductive graphite and the largest ever vapour chamber on the Reno series. Even after 3 hours of BGMI at 90fps in 35°C ambient conditions, the Reno14 Pro 5G 5G maintained a max. temperature of 36.6°C after three hours of playing BGMI at 90 FPS.

AI Adaptive Frame Booster and AI Temperature Control further optimize gaming and streaming by keeping visuals smooth and temperatures in check.

Connectivity stays fluid thanks to AI LinkBoost 3.0, which intelligently switches between mobile data and Wi-Fi based on real-time network quality.

Massive Battery + Smart Fast Charging

The Reno14 packs a robust 6000mAh 5-year durable battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging, while the Reno14 Pro features a larger 6200mAh 5-year durable battery with 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging support.

A quick 10-minute top-up on the Reno14 Pro delivers up to 13.2 hours of calling, 14 hours of Spotify, or 7 hours of YouTube streaming. A full wired charge completes in just 47 minutes.

Both batteries are rated for five years of consistent performance, retaining capacity even after long-term usage.

ColorOS 15: AI That Works for You with Google Gemini

ColorOS 15 turns the Reno14 Series into a smart, productivity-boosting companion that helps users manage their life and work on the move.

The Trinity Engine improves system fluidity and memory management while ensuring long-term stability while the Luminous Rendering Engine is designed to enhance the smoothness and responsiveness of animations and visual effects on the phone.

Thanks to tight integration with Google Gemini AI, users can control apps like Notes, Clock, and Calendar through voiceuseful for setting reminders, writing travel logs, or scheduling tasks.

AI productivity tools elevate everyday efficiency:

- Translate supports real-time voice translation and camera-based text recognitiongreat for navigating street signs, menus, or local guides.

- AI VoiceScribe transcribes conversations instantly and summarizes contentideal for professionals, students, or travelers.

- AI Mind Space brings together screenshots, images, and notes into a searchable timeline, automatically detecting key dates and offering one-tap calendar entries.

In addition, Documents app includes powerful tools like AI Summary, AI Rewrite, and Extract Chart, making it an indispensable assistant for young professionals. The AI Toolbox 2.0 includes productivity features like Screen Translator, AI Writer, AI Reply and AI Recording Summary that can record office meetingsin English, Hindi and Tamilas long as five hours and generate notes, summaries and transcripts. Additionally, Circle to Search with Google allows users to instantly search for anything on-screen with a simple long press of the home button or navigation bar.

Conclusion: A Durable, AI-Powered All-Rounder That Delivers More

With the Reno14 Series, OPPO delivers a no-compromise smartphone experience. It is one of the only devices in its segment to feature a premium aluminum frame, lossless 3.5x optical zoom + up to 120x digital zoom, industry-leading durability, and the largest AI toolkit across photography and productivity.

The Reno14 Series is not only ready for your next journeyit's built to handle every moment with precision, performance, and purpose.

OPPO Pad SE Unveiled

In addition to the Reno14 series, OPPO India has also launched the OPPO Pad SE -an ultra-durable, budget-friendly tablet built to bring the best in everyday entertainment, family fun, on-the-go learning, and creativity.

The OPPO Pad SE delivers exceptional endurance with its massive 9,340mAh battery capacity with 33W SUPERVOOC™ fast chargingproviding up to 11 hours of continuous video playbackperfect for extended study sessions, long-distance travel, or family entertainment. It features a large 11-inch LCD Eye-Care Display with an optimal 16:10 aspect ratio and brightness levels reaching up to 500 nits.

The OPPO Pad SE has earned dual TUV Rheinland certifications for Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free performance. With a sleek 7.39mm-thick body, the OPPO Pad SE comes in two stylish colour options: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue.

Price and Availability

The Reno14 Pro 5G will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, priced at ₹49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹54,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. The Reno14 5G will be offered at ₹37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, ₹39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model, and ₹42,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The OPPO Pad SE will be available for purchase starting 12th July 2025, 12AM on Flipkart, OPPO Online Store and Selected OPPO Brand Store at: ₹ 13,999 for the 4GB + 128GB WiFi variant , ₹ 15,999 for the 6GB + 128GB LTE, and ₹ 16,999 for the 8GB + 128GB LTE.

Exclusive Offers

- Bring home the Reno14 Series with No Cost EMI options for up to 6 months.

- Make Reno14 Series yours starting at just ₹2111/month with flexible EMI plans.

- Get 10% Instant cashback up to ₹5K on transaction amount for Credit Card EMI and ₹3.5K on Credit Card Non-EMI with selected Bank Partners.

- Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 10 months from all leading financiers

- Avail up to ₹5K Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners

- Enjoy 3 months of Google One 2TB Cloud + Gemini Advanced worth ₹5,200.

- Get 6 months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with Jio ₹1199 prepaid plan.

- Get 180 Days Additional Warranty and Screen Damage Protection at no extra cost.

*Terms and Conditions apply

About OPPO India PVT Ltd.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

