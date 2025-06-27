OPPO India to Launch the Reno14 Series on July 3, 2025 - Designed for Travel Photography, Powered by AI Imaging and True Lossless Telephoto Zoom

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 27: OPPO India will launch its Reno14 Series on July 3, 2025 with its most advanced imaging system yet. Crafted for travellers and photography lovers, the Reno14 Series combines flagship-grade hardware with intuitive AI features that enable users to capture their adventuresin the bustling streets of Delhi or the remote trails of Arunachalwith unprecedented clarity and ease.

Flagship AI Camera with Lossless 3.5x Telephoto Zoom

OPPO has equipped the Reno14 Pro 5G with its most powerful Hypertone camera system: A versatile 50MP quad-camera setup, built for dynamic travel photography across distances and lighting conditions.

The primary 50MP camera uses an OmniVision OV50E large 1.55-inch sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that allows users to shoot detailed photos on winding Himalayan roads and even from a moving boat in Kerala's backwaters with consistently sharp "shake-free" results.

To capture more expansive sceneslike the dunes of Jaisalmer or the wide vista of Raja's Seat in CoorgOPPO has upgraded its 116° ultra-wide lens to a 50MP OV50D sensor that broadens the field of view without sacrificing sharpness.

For the first time in its segment, OPPO introduces lossless 3.5x optical zoom combined with AI Telephoto Zoom and 120x digital zoom, enabling users to compose dramatic long-range shots from hilltops, fort balconies, or safari jeepswithout losing detail or depth. The 50MP 3.5x telephoto camera uses a JN5 sensor with an 80mm equivalent focal length to deliver true lossless optical zoom with background compression. So, if users are clicking portraits in front of the intricate carvings of the Konark Sun Temple or photographing subjects with distant mountains as the backdrop, the results are crisp, natural and dramatic.

The Reno14 Series' 50MP JN5 front camera with autofocus ensures sharp, travel-ready selfies under the stars in Spiti or outside the Mysore Palace at dusk.

The standard Reno14 carries a primary OIS-enabled 50MP Sony IMX882 1.95-inch sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, the same 50MP telephoto module, and a 50MP JN5 front camera as the Pro variant.

Studio-Grade Video with Cinematic Flair

Built for creators on the go, the Reno14 Pro supports 4K HDR video recording at 60fps on its front and rear cameras, across its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses.

While filming in diverse locationsfrom Calangute's beaches to the aarti at Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghatusers can switch lenses mid-shot to maintain cinematic continuity and composition. High Dynamic Range (HDR), brings out deep blacks, crisp highlights, and rich contrast, making every frame feel immersive and ready for big screens or post-production.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, the device delivers fluid, true-to-life footage supported by a Dual EIS engine that doubles the power of electronic image stabilisation. Users can record on a moving train or from a motorbike ride across India's diverse geography and expect ultra-stable 4K HDR output at 60fps.

Stage Mode enhances voice clarity by suppressing ambient noiseideal for vlogging bustling scenes like Mumbai's Crawford Market or Jaipur's Hawa Mahal. Meanwhile, the AI Voice Enhancer intelligently isolates vocals, allowing users to vlog or narrate clearly, even amidst crowd chatter, traffic, or festival noise.

Edit Smarter, Not Harder, with AI Editor 2.0

Travellers can now edit directly on-device with the AI-powered editing tools embedded within the Reno14's camera app; no third-party apps are needed.

With AI Editor 2.0, users can turn a video into photos, fix an imperfect group shot, or even add a friend who missed the moment.

AI Recompose lets you tap once to generate clean, professional compositions based on classic photography principles. It automatically adjusts the aspect ratio, crops your image, and offers multiple professionally composed versions for you to choose from. The tool is trained on a massive dataset from pro photographers to help you turn any shot into something worth sharing. So, if you are adjusting a frame shot of a Kathak dancer or re-cropping a portrait snapped at busy Hyderabad market, the tool suggests multiple versions for you to choose from, ensuring every click looks deliberate and polished.

Missed smiles or awkward blinks during a quick group shot in front of the Gateway of India? Use AI Perfect Shot to swap expressions post-capture. Powered by a GenAI model that scans your local photos, it learns your unique facial features and builds realistic replacements that feel true to you. The result is a perfect portrait every time.

With AI Style Transfer, travellers can apply visual styles from reference photosinspired by the filmic warmth of Kolkata's golden hour or the vibrant pastels of Pondicherry's French Quartersonto any shot. The phone extracts the essence of a mood or aesthetic and applies it seamlessly to your images.

Super Bright, Smart Flash for Night Scenes

Low light won't slow down travel photographers anymore. OPPO's new Triple Flash Array uses three individually tuned LED flash modules optimised for different lenses. Two high-intensity flashes double brightness at one metre for main and ultra-wide shotsideal for clicking dimly lit folk performances in Jaisalmer or food stalls at Sarafa Bazaar in Indore.

A third flash, dedicated to the telephoto lens, increases brightness by 1000% at two metres. This targeted lighting design improves sharpness, colour accuracy, and clarity, especially in low-light conditions.

AI Flash Photography- Low light? No Problem

Capture the Action, Frame the Moment with AI

The upgraded AI Livephoto 2.0 on the Reno14 Series ensures users never miss dynamic moments. Capture children playing Holi in Mathura or folk dancers at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, the dual exposure hardware fusion reduces shutter lag and shortens exposure time to freeze fast-paced motion with clarity.

The built-in AI Livephoto Export allows users to extract the perfect still from a short clip, enhance it using the super-resolution algorithm, or save it as a ProXDR image that preserves HDR tone and detail for professional-quality output.

AI Flash Livephoto further enhances low-light photography by dynamically adjusting flash behaviour in real-time. Whether shooting concert stages in Shillong or sing-along sessions around a bonfire, the Reno14 Series adapts lighting intelligently to preserve colour, sharpness, and depth.

Designed with travel storytellers in mind, the Reno14 Pro and Reno14 bring together the flexibility of a DSLR, the intelligence of AI, and the convenience of a smartphoneso users can document every destination with clarity, creativity, and ease.

