Optiemus Unmanned Systems to invest Rs 140 cr in 'Drone as a Service' model to revolutionize Indian agriculture

New Delhi [India], July 4 : Optiemus Unmanned Systems (OUS), a subsidiary of Optiemus Infracom, will invest Rs 140 crores in a pioneering 'Drone as a Service' model aimed at giving a boost to the agricultural sector.

According to a press release, the announcement, made at the 5th Drone International Expo on Thursday, is set to revolutionize traditional farming practices across India by the end of 2025.

OUS unveiled an array of innovative drones designed for agricultural and mapping applications. These drones, which feature a significant percentage of locally manufactured components, are expected to greatly benefit Indian farmers by improving farmland productivity and yield while reducing input costs.

OUS plans to roll out a fleet of 5,000 drones by the end of 2025, managed by a trained workforce of 6,000 pilots. The company will provide extensive training for drone pilots, ensuring efficient and effective use of this technology in the agricultural sector.

Investment of Rs 140 Crores in Drone as a Service model, is aligned with the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company aims to reach a 65 per cent indigenization of drone components initially, with a goal to increase this figure to 75 per cent by the end of the financial year.

'Drone as a Service' strategy will offer precision farming and pesticide spraying solutions, making advanced agricultural technology accessible even in remote areas.

The company projects service revenues of Rs 600 to Rs 900 Crores by the end of 2025.

The key offering includes the Agri Shakti 10L, an agricultural drone capable of carrying a 10-liter spray tank and covering 1 acre in approximately 7 minutes. Priced at Rs 2.25 lakhs it promises to deliver significant cost savings and productivity improvements for farmers.

Another highlight is the Vajra QC P20, a precision agriculture and mapping drone weighing just 2 kg with a 30-minute flight duration. It can survey areas of 0.5 to 1 sq. km, making it ideal for optimizing crop health and yield as well as assessing crop damage for insurance purposes.

OUS's will also provide Drones in partnerships with national and state-run cooperative societies, government organizations, and agricultural universities.

Ashok Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Optiemus Infracom, emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative.

Gupta said, "We have decided to march on a unique business model for our drone business and this is based on our ground-level research, which called out issues like lack of know-how on operating drones, scarcity of spare parts etc. The potential for this business is huge given the benefits it serves; we are set to leverage our expertise in drone technology to offer a cost-effective and efficient solution for agricultural and defence needs."

"It is our effort to revolutionize traditional farming practices and enhance crop yields while promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship. We have already got a portfolio of military-grade drones and have started selling our drones to India's defence and paramilitary forces", added Gupta.

