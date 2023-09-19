oraimo's Star Power Spark ropes in Mrunal Thakur as the “New Icon” for Smart Accessories

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 19: oraimo, a smart accessories brand that is dedicated to and is synonymous with enhancing everyday life with a blend of practicality and style, announces their association with actress Mrunal Thakur. This move comes in a stride to broaden horizons, and oraimo is proud to associate with the national star, Mrunal Thakur. Since her debut in 2017 in films, her journey has been marked by unwavering success and iconic characters that she has breathed life into, from Sonia in Love Sonia to Sira Mahalakshmi in Sita Ramam.

oraimo is also making waves in the world of audio accessories. Their range of audio products, including headphones, earbuds, and speakers, is designed to deliver unmatched sound quality and give everyone a new world to unleash unstoppable sound. oraimo's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology ensures that every detail is finely tuned, from crystal-clear audio to ergonomic designs for maximum comfort.

Mrunal Thakur's collaboration with oraimo heralds a new era for the brand. This partnership underscores that smart accessories transcend mere technology; they enrich our lives in meaningful ways.

oraimo's Brand Head, Sachin Kapoor, expressed, "Our journey has always revolved around innovation, reinvigorating tech experiences. Joining forces with Mrunal Thakur showcases our belief in tech that complements personal style. This partnership reaffirms our dedication to tailoring tech to suit our lives."

oraimo has solidified its position as a trailblazer in the space of inventive, smart accessories, and this alliance seeks to resonate with national audiences through collaboration.

Sharing her thoughts, Mrunal Thakur eagerly stated, "Teaming up with oraimo, a brand that is taking immense leaps in the space of personal technology and smart accessories, is thrilling for me to be in such a space. They’re all about unleashing unstoppable sound and spirit, delivering exceptional experiences to people. I'm excited to join the oraimo family and introduce their offerings to the world. It’s an exciting world of matching smart technology with style, and I can't wait to present to the world the great product offerings that oraimo has to offer”.

With this association and beyond, with their impressive array of accessories, oraimo isn't just redefining tech; they're transforming it into an extension of everyone's personality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor