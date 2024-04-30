Orenburg State Medical University Issues Warning About Fake Documents Circulating in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 30: Orenburg State Medical University, under the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, has issued an urgent public warning about counterfeit educational documents being distributed in the Republic of India. These fraudulent documents wrongly represent partnerships and affiliations with the University.

It has come to the University's attention that a so-called certificate of "Partnership relations" dated July 7, 2021, allegedly connecting the University with the "Study Palace Hub" company, is entirely fabricated. Orenburg State Medical University clarifies that "Study Palace Hub" is not an authorized partner and has no affiliation with the University.

Furthermore, documents claiming that RMEA is the only authorized representative of Orenburg State Medical University are also counterfeit. The University urges students and parents to exercise caution and verify any documents or claims of affiliation directly through official University channels.

The University is committed to maintaining the integrity and accuracy of its communications and affiliations and is actively investigating this matter. Legal actions against the entities producing these fake documents are being considered. These notifications are also regularly updated on the official website of the University at https://en.orgma.ru/contacts

For further information or to report suspicious activities, please contact:

Ravi Kumar

Russian Medical University - Representative

Phone: +7 987 524 2906

Email: choudharyravi969@gmail.com

Students and parents are encouraged to visit the Orenburg State Medical University's official website for verified news and updates.

About Orenburg State Medical University

Orenburg State Medical University is one of the leading medical universities in Russia, recognized for its outstanding contributions to medical education and research. The University is dedicated to providing top-quality education to students from around the globe.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor