OrthoRest unveils new range of Cork Sandals for utmost comfort

Ortho+Rest is an established orthopedic footwear brand that has reigned for over 10 years in the footwear arena for its outstanding craftsmanship, and superior quality cushioned and stylish footwear like sandals, loafers, and flip-flops.

Just recently, the brand launched its new exquisite range of Cork Sandals, available in a myriad of colours and styles for both male and female customers looking to amp up both their comfort and style throughout the day by wearing comfortable cork sandals that provide comfortable stride, as their footbed is lightweight, shock-absorbing, and flexible.

Cork Sandals, gender-neutral sandals rolled out by Ortho+Rest, is synonymous with quality, convenience, and stability. These cork sandals are easy on the arches and are acclaimed for their signature contoured cork footbed, which molds to the foot and provides customised arch support and all-day superior comfort by reducing pressure on your feet, knees, and hips. It offers a great fit and comes with adjustable straps. It will bend and mold to the structure of your feet and roll back to its original shape once you remove your feet.

Ortho+Rest cork sandals are extremely comfortable. Their durable and high-quality soft materials provide soothing comfort to your skin by maintaining your feet' health and pampering them all day long so that you can continue your hustle.

In this fleeting era of trends, Ortho+Rest is consistently prioritising both luxurious comfort and relevant fashionable designs in its footwear lineup, all while keeping the price point very affordable. So the customers don't have to choose between comfort and fashion - they can have both! Sounds like a dream, isn't it?

The minimalist appearance of these cork sandals is pleasing to the eye and aids good posture; they also prevent moisture buildup and allow your feet to breathe. This footwear is a perfect classic amalgamation of maximum comfort and timeless style, providing the best grip possible.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor