Otomeyt and ISAC Join Hands to Revolutionize Cybersecurity Talent Development and Placement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 30: In a groundbreaking collaboration, Otomeyt and the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a transformative impact in the realm of cybersecurity. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations and the broader cybersecurity community.

By joining forces, ISAC is now poised to fulfill its visionary goal of establishing Cybersecurity Centers of Excellence (COEs) not only in Bangalore but also across India, and abroad. The collaboration with Otomeyt, a pioneering company specializing in smart workforce transformation through AI-powered talent acquisition and development, is set to close the gap in last-mile delivery in cybersecurity education and training, fostering an ethical, cyber-secure, and globally competitive workforce.

Through this strategic partnership, Otomeyt and ISAC are committed to addressing the challenges posed by the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape. The partnership also explores the possibility of setting up state-of-the-art cybersecurity simulation labs across organizations and institutes alike, ensuring workforces of the future are equipped to tackle even the most sophisticated digital threats.

This partnership couldn't have come at a better time as it coincided with the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill that was recently passed in the Lok Sabha. The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 aims to empower Indian citizens with appropriate privacy rights through transformative compliance measures that'll need to be adopted by enterprises to enable the right processes to manage personal data.

ISAC, an international non-profit organization dedicated to finding solutions for digital and connected entities, has been at the forefront of shaping a future where cybersecurity is strengthened through ethical workforce development. The collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been instrumental in creating a holistic approach to cybersecurity education. ISAC, as a certification body offers about 30 certifications in foundation, technical and techno managerial domains.

"The MoU between Otomeyt and ISAC is a momentous step forward for the cybersecurity community," said Christopher Raju, CEO of Otomeyt. "This partnership will enable us to address the critical shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and provide organizations with critical training to bolster their defenses against cyber threats."

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Otomeyt," stated Aanand Naidu Pola, Executive Director of ISAC. "Together, we aspire to create COEs that nurture and empower cybersecurity professionals, ensuring they are equipped to safeguard businesses and individuals from digital risks. This is a vital step towards a safer digital landscape."

This collaboration between Otomeyt and ISAC is set to have a transformative impact on the cybersecurity ecosystem, creating a future-ready workforce capable of meeting the increasing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

About Otomeyt:

Otomeyt is a talent engineering platform that helps global organizations across various sectors build a high-quality, future-ready workforce with its cutting-edge AI-based product and product-led solutions to seamlessly hire and train top talent like never before.

Otomeyt is the world's ONLY AI-powered Smart S3 (Source, Skill, Scale) platform, powering organizations to transform their talent acquisition and development strategies to drive business value and impact.

About ISAC:

The Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) is an international non-profit organization dedicated to finding solutions for the cybersecurity challenges faced by the digital and connected entities. ISAC collaborates with AICTE and CERT IN to shape the future of cybersecurity through ethical workforce development.

