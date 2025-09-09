O.U.T Media Takes the Lead in Producing India's Next Big Entertainment Wave: Vertical Micro Dramas

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 9: Once Upon A Time Media (O.U.T Media), founded in 2014 by Sushank Verma and Aditya Singh, is rewriting the rules of storytelling in India. The Mumbai-based production house is known for creating content for global giants like Jio Studios, Jio Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee, and MTV, in all formats. Its branded content and advertising clientele includes over 50 marquee brands like Amazon, Hindustan Times, Lakme, Snapdeal, SBI, Castrol, Airbnb, Pantaloons, and Wild Stone. The company has now added a production wing catering only to the hottest new trend in Indian entertainment - Micro Dramas.

The Micro Drama format is redefining how audiences consume stories. Each episode runs for just 1-2 minutes, yet it packs in edge-of-the-seat drama, emotional highs, and cliff-hanger endings designed to keep viewers hooked. This content style aligns seamlessly with India's culture of instant gratification, nurtured by the country's 385 million+ daily Instagram Reels consumers. 15-20 million daily users in Tier 2-3 India are already watching 120 million episodes daily, fuelling demand in the sector.

Being one of the first production houses in India to embrace vertical Micro Drama storytelling, O.U.T Media has been a part of the early production slates for rising platforms like Kuku TV and Quick TV. Building on this foundation, the company has already closed production deals with four platforms being launched in India.

When asked their opinion on the new wave of content and if it's a bubble, the founder stated that "Micro Dramas are a natural outcome of India's short-video consumption wave, already a $10-12 billion industry. This isn't a bubble; it's here for the long haul, fulfilling the instant gratification habits of Indian Mobile first content consumers".

Since the category's inception in February 2025, O.U.T Media has produced 30+ shows, out of which 12 have launched and more are in the pipeline. Within just five months, the company has produced over 1,800 minutes of vertical story-oriented content. The response has been remarkable the first 12 shows alone have attracted 50 million+ views.

Thanks to its early mover advantage and deep understanding of Micro Drama economics, O.U.T Media has also been tapped for an advisory role in shaping the business models of upcoming Micro Drama apps. While confidentiality agreements prevent name disclosure, all four companies advised so far are valued at over ₹2,000 crore each.

O.U.T Media is also expanding into South India, with partnerships in place to produce shows in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Currently in the final approval stage, the company is expected to deliver four shows per language for leading OTT platforms. With a strong in-house team and regional tie-ups, O.U.T Media is on track to produce 100+ shows in the coming year.

Notably, the company's content has already demonstrated strong profitability, generating 10x returns on investment for partner platforms while maintaining top-tier quality under tight timelines. Looking forward, O.U.T Media aims to cement its production leadership in India while actively exploring international production partnerships, particularly in the Middle East.

As Indian Micro drama consumption evolves, O.U.T Media's bold vision positions it not just as a production house but as a pioneer shaping the future of Micro Drama content production.

