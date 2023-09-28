Over 1100 Students Participate In KIIT-DU Organised Smart India Hackathon-2023

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 28: KIIT-DU in Bhubaneswar is widely acknowledged for supporting a vibrant research environment. With a rich history of nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship, many of its past students have gone on to establish successful start-up ventures.The University recently hosted the 'Smart India Hackathon – 2023 (SIH-2023)'under the banner of 'HACKTEST-2023.'

The primary objective behind this event was to provide a dynamic platform for students, further cultivating a culture of product innovation and a problem-solving mindset, aligning seamlessly with the SIH guidelines. As part of this endeavour, the university organised 'HACKTEST,' encompassing various themes of SIH-2023. An impressive 194 teams, boasting a total of 1164 students, enthusiastically engaged in the ideation stage of this exhilarating journey.

Expressing happiness over the enthusiastic participation of students in the event, the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said, "KIIT is proud to take part in SIH-2023, which will further strengthen the culture of product innovation and problem-solving aptitude of our students. KIIT is recognized as a top innovative institution in India, and such initiatives are a part of the regular 'Best Practices' KIIT has been following since its inception." KIIT has been ranked No. 1 among private higher education institutions by the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), Ministry of Education, GoI, in the past few years.

Dr Samanta also expressed his gratitude to Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE; Dr Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman, AICTE; and members of the Ministry of Education (MoE) Innovation Cell for spearheading the activity from the conceptualization to the implementation stage. He has congratulated and conveyed his blessings to all students who have made it to the next level of the SIH-2023.

Prof. Saranjit Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor, KIIT-DU congratulated all the qualifying teams for the next round of SIH-2023. He thanked Prof. Abhishek Ray, Dean (Industry Engagement), and SPOC of the event for the smooth conduct of the event. He also thanked the Ministry of Education (MoE) for providing the opportunity to the students of KIIT–DU to showcase their talents in product innovation and problem-solving.

Prof. J. R. Mohanty, Registrar, KIIT-DU expressed his delight at the overwhelming participation of the KIITians in large numbers and acknowledged the initiative of AICTE, MoE, and I4C for providing a real-time platform to the student community for enhancing their problem-solving skills. Prof. Abhishek Ray conveyed humble regards to all the faculty members who served as the judges for the event, including the student team from KIIT e-Cell for the successful conduct of the event.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar is among India's most sought-after universities, attracting students from all over India and more than 53 countries to pursue professional and technical education. It has built its reputation as the most student-friendly university, anchored on the principles of Compassion and Humanity. Founded in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training centre by eminent educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, it took shape as a centre of higher learning in 1997, which is considered as the base year. Since then KIIT has grown exponentially, setting a high benchmark in each area of education.

