Over 200 residents participate in DLF5 Fitter, a cyclothon held in Gurugram

To commemorate the World Bicycle and World Environment Day, DLF5 organized DLF5 Fitter, a cyclothon for its residents in Gurugram. The objective was to demonstrate that riding bicycles habitually can make every individual fitter and also protect the environment from harmful automobile emissions. The 12.7 km long cyclothon was flagged off from Horizon Centre at 5:00 AM and saw the participation of over 200 residents. The cyclists pedalled energetically on Raghavendra Marg till Gateway Towers and finished the ride back at the starting point.

Sharing his experience, Hemant Ruia, a resident of DLF5 said, "I thoroughly enjoyed cycling at DLF5 Fitter. It was heartening to see residents across all age groups taking part in the cyclothon. This is the first time since COVID that all residents have come together for outdoor physical activity like this. We look forward to more such initiatives."

To allow for safe and smooth movement of the cyclists, no traffic was allowed on the road, and marshals were deployed to guide the cyclists along the route. Two ambulances, QRT vehicles, and a fire brigade truck were deployed to take care of any emergencies and a bicycle check-up camp was set up at the starting point. On the sidelines of the cyclothon, Zumba performances, cycling stunt shows, music with a DJ and a live band enlivened the proceedings considerably.

A spokesperson from DLF Ltd commented, "Today, DLF5 represents new standards of a luxury lifestyle, while building a healthy, socially aware, and close-knit community. Sustainability, concern for everyone's well-being, and a sense of civic responsibility are at the forefront of our life together as a vibrant neighbourhood. Our initiatives like the Freedom Run and DLF5 Fitter take us forward on this chosen path. DLF5 Fitter has been envisioned to bring our residents together to celebrate the goal of personal and environmental wellness. This is just the beginning - we plan to upscale such activities in the coming years."

Home to over 30,000 residents, DLF5 seamlessly brings together luxury residential communities, state-of-the-art offices, world-class dining, shopping, and recreational avenues. Initiatives like the DLF5 Fitter cyclothon celebrate wholesome living against a backdrop that is stunningly futuristic and environmentally sustainable at the same time.

