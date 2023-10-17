Ownmates Launches Innovative Social Media Platform with Integrated Translator to Break Down Language Barriers

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 17: Ownmates, a breakthrough social networking platform, is pleased to announce its launch, offering users an opportunity to establish meaningful friendships and connections on a global scale. The platform features an in-built translator that eradicates language barriers, enabling seamless communication and making the world a closer, more interconnected place.

The unique selling point of Ownmates, the social network, is its integrated translator, which allows users to effortlessly connect and communicate with individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds. "The world becomes a more compacted and interconnected sphere with Ownmates. Our translator ensures that language disparities no longer serve as a stumbling block, thereby connecting people across international boundaries," says Amar Raj, Founder and CEO of Ownmates.

Ownmates aims to be more than just another social media platform. It is a place where people from different walks of life can come together, learn from each other, and forge valuable relationships. "Friendship has no boundaries. We are building a platform where people can unite, gain wisdom from diverse cultures, and establish lifelong friendships," adds Amar Raj.

Aside from personal connections, Ownmates, the social network, offers businesses a chance to grow their reach globally. The platform opens doors for marketing opportunities, enabling businesses and individuals to connect and grow worldwide.

