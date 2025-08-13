Oxygen Man of India: Deepak Vishwakarma Wins Times Now Amazing Indians Award 2025 for Environment and Sustainability

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 13: Deepak Vishwakarma, popularly known as the "Oxygen Man" and the Founder and President of Making The Difference - NGO, has been honoured with the prestigious Times Now Amazing Indians Award 2025 in the Environment & Sustainability category.

The award ceremony, hosted by Times Network and presented by Adani, celebrated 13 extraordinary changemakers whose selfless work is creating a lasting impact. The event was graced by Shri Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Minister of Labour & Employment, and Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, along with a distinguished jury comprising Neerja Birla, Padmaja Ruparel, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Prasoon Joshi, and Ashish Kumar Chauhan.

Popularly known as "The Oxygen Man", Deepak Vishwakarma has dedicated his life to restoring the environment and building a sustainable future. Under his leadership, Making The Difference - NGO has planted over 65,000 saplings across Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, in addition to creating thousands of square meters of dense urban forests through the Miyawaki method.

His initiatives go beyond plantations, encompassing large-scale waste management projects, beach clean-up drives, awareness campaigns, and CSR-led environmental collaborations. His efforts have inspired communities to embrace eco-conscious living and driven corporations to contribute to environmental restoration actively.

Speaking about the recognition, Deepak said, "This award belongs to every volunteer, partner, and community member who joined hands to make our planet greener. Being called the Oxygen Man is an honour, but the real victory will be when every citizen takes up the responsibility to protect our environment."

With this award from Times Now, Deepak Vishwakarma reaffirms his place among India's most inspiring social leaders, proving that with vision, dedication, and collective action, we can indeed make a difference.

