Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, Rotary Club, and FIA Charitable Trust Hosted a Free Breast Screening Event

New Delhi [India], October 10: In a remarkable collaboration Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, the Rotary Club, and FIA Charitable Trust came together to host a breast screening event. The event took place at the Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness clinic in Shivalik on the 5th and 6th of October.

The breast screening event, a two-day initiative, offered free mammograms to women aged 40 and above. The aim of this event was to raise awareness about the importance of early detection in saving lives.

On the very first day, more than 26 women availed themselves of the free mammogram facility provided by Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness. Their participation underscored the success of this initiative and its importance in the community.

Dr. Karunaa Pal Gupta, President of the Rotary Club, played a pivotal role in the event by distributing saplings of oleander, a plant known for its pink flowers. These saplings symbolized the color pink, which represents the initiative's goal of painting the sky pink with awareness about women's health.

Dr. Preeti Seth, Founder and Mentor of Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness, was at the forefront of the initiative. She and her dedicated team actively promoted the cause, emphasizing the critical role that early detection plays in preventing breast cancer. Dr. Seth, an advocate of responsible citizenship, spoke passionately about the personal significance of this cause to her.

"A brand's true strength lies not only in its products and services but in its dedication to the welfare of society," Said Dr. Preeti Seth, Founder and mentor Pachouli aesthetics and wellness.

This breast screening event was not only a testament to the power of collaboration but also a reminder that proactive measures can make a significant difference in women's health.

Pachouli Aesthetics and Wellness is a renowned chain wellness clinic with branches spread across nation and focuses on holistic well-being. With a commitment to providing quality healthcare, Pachouli offers a range of services aimed at enhancing physical and mental wellness.

The event witnessed an extraordinary moment when Chief Brand Officer (CBO) Nidheev Sharma attended and addressed the participants. With a voice filled with passion, he proudly proclaimed himself a feminist, ardently championing equal opportunities and wholeheartedly supporting this noble cause. His presence amplified the message that Pachouli isn't just a wellness brand; it's a torchbearer of social responsibility and a brand that cares.

"In our relentless pursuit of wellness, let us remember that true well-being extends to every corner of society. We are not just a brand; we are a force for good, and we stand for the betterment of society," said CBO Nidheev Sharma.

This breast screening event wasn't just about healthcare; it was about humanity. It showcased impact proactive measures can have on women's health.

