PAFI’s 9th National Forum is based on the theme India@100—Scale, Speed, and Sustainability

New Delhi, September 19: Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) is organising its 9th Annual Forum 2022, PAFI’s flagship event, in New Delhi on 22nd –23rd September 2022. This year’s in-person event will be based on the theme ‘India@100—Scale, Speed, and Sustainability’. Over 75 panellists’, representing government, industry, media and civil society, would share their insights during 13 sessions, spread over two days.

PAFI’s Annual Forum will set the direction for long-term policy and economic agenda resulting from active participation, dialogues and interaction among a wide range of stakeholders.

Some of the important ministers who will join the event include, Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology; Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development; and Electronics and Technology; Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Industries, Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, Archaeology, Government of Tamil Nadu; and Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G20.

Several other senior secretaries to the government will also be sharing their views on issues ranging from tourism to health and trade & investment during the sessions. The panellists include senior secretaries such as Vini Mahajan, Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation; S Aparna, Secretary, Pharmaceuticals; Arvind Singh, Secretary, Tourism; Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT; Govind Mohan, Secretary, Culture; Dr Ajay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Government of India; Alkesh Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology; Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India; Amit Yadav, Additional Secretary, Dept. of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; and S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu, India’s second-largest state economy that accounts for 9.84 per cent of the country’s GDP is the Partner State for this year’s Annual Forum. A variety of sectors, including electronics, IT, automobiles, textiles, chemicals, leather, etc, are thriving in the state as a result of the highest number of factories and industrial workers, investment-friendly policies, and a focus on skilling, according to a report prepared by IBEF.

