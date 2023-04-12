Pahuja Law Academy is helping aspirants realise dream of a career in judiciary

New Delhi [India], April 12 (/PNN): Pahuja Law Academy(PLA), an award-winning judiciary and law entrance coaching institute in New Delhi, has carved out a special space for itself by helping hundreds of young aspirants across the country eyeing a career in judiciary realise their dream.

Pahuja Law Academy (PLA) began operations in 2015 with a vision to transform judicial services coaching. From just 50 students and two rooms, the institute now has more than 25 Offices in New Delhi. Each year, it is helping more than 2,000 students prepare for judicial services exams in different states, and accounts for nearly 20 per cent share of the segment.

"Pahuja Law Academy (PLA) is built on the cornerstones of excellence, professionalism, and integrity. We also impart training in various law courses, but our core focus is preparing judges. Judges provide a high form of service and play a crucial role in society. Helping aspirants to become good judges is a big responsibility and we are striving hard to do so. We have become the most successful institute for preparing for a career in judiciary and our vision is to help the maximum number of aspirants achieve their dream of becoming a judge. In a way, we are also contributing to the betterment of the judiciary by producing the best judges for the country," said Kapil Pahuja, Director of Pahuja Law Academy (PLA).

In just seven years, more than 500 students of Pahuja Law Academy (PLA) have been appointed as judges in different states. In October 2022, more than 100 of our students cleared judicial services exam and were appointed as judges. The Academy is also a top institute for Delhi University's LLB course and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and hundreds of its students have been successful in getting admission to top law colleges.

"The credit for our success goes to our highly experienced and proficient team of 25 teachers and our unique teaching methodology. We prepare innovative course content after extensive research to incorporate the latest law updates. Every state judiciary exam has a different syllabus and pattern and our teaching methodology covers more than 50 to 60 subjects to help judicial aspirants to cover all state judiciary exams. The faculty carry out an in-depth analysis of various competitive exam papers in different states to help students prepare better," said Kapil Pahuja further.

Pahuja Law Academy (PLA) was the first to launch online test series for judicial services aspirants in India. What also differentiates the institute from others is its limited batch size of 50 as against 300 to 400 in other institutes.

"The smaller batch size allows our teachers to give personalized attention to the students. The teachers know each of the students personally and help them work on their weak and strong points while preparing for exams. This has been a huge factor in the success of our students," stressed Kapil Pahuja.

