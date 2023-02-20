Centre committed to solve Naga issue: Amit Shah

Kohima, Feb 20 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Central government has made a promise to the people of Nagaland that it is committed to finding an early solution to the decades-old Naga political issue.

The Home Minister also spoke about the commitment by the Centre to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation (ENPO) that after the assembly elections (February 27), their demands would be discussed by the Centre and the state government jointly.

Appreciating the ENPO's withdrawal of the vote boycott call, the Home Minister said: "The NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party)-BJP coalition government would again return to power and then all Naga problems would be solved."

"Whatever is needed, like budgetary allocations, more rights to the council, equal development, the new NDPP-BJP government would work on these matters. I want to tell the people of eastern Nagaland that solutions to your problems are not far away," he added.

The influential Naga body, ENPO, after getting an assurance from the Home Minister on February 4, withdrew its call to boycott the February 27 Assembly polls in support of its demand for a separate 'Frontier Nagaland' state.

Addressing an election rally in Nagaland's Mon town, Shah said that the next NDPP-BJP government in association with the Central government would resolve various Naga issues.

The NDPP-BJP is contesting the election to the 60-seat Nagaland assembly in a 40-20 seat-sharing formula.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Ministry are aware of Naga problems and the emotions of the Naga people and with all respect all the issues will be dealt with," said Shah, who is the first Union Home Minister to visit the Mon district bordering Myanmar.

The Home Minister asserted that incidents of extremists' violence in the entire northeast region have gone down by 70 per cent, and from the 60 per cent areas of the northeast, the Armed Forces (Special power) Act was withdrawn.

Criticising the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged the tendency of the party and its leaders to insult and indulge in mud-slinging against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that from the entire country, harsh reactions are coming against the language the Congress spokesperson has used against the Prime Minister.

"The Congress will not be visible even through telescopes after next year's Lok Sabha elections. People will respond through the ballot box," Shah said.

Referring to Rajya Sabha Member Phangnon Konyak, the Home Minister said that the BJP is the first party which gave scope to a woman parliamentarian from Nagaland to the upper house of parliament.

"I have proudly observed Naga tradition and culture since I became the Home Minister. The country always appreciates the Naga lifestyle and culture," he said.

Konyak on Monday translated Shah's speech in Hindi to Nagamese at the election rally.

During his election speech, Shah told the gathering that he would spend Monday night in Mon town and would address another election rally in Tuensang district on Tuesday.

The Home Minister expected to meet representatives of ENPO and other organisations during his stay in Mon district.

