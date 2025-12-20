Paisalo Digital Accelerates Financial Inclusion Drive with Fourfold Network Expansion and Record AUM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Paisalo Digital Limited today announced the rapid scaling of its physical and digital footprint as it pursues a long-term strategy to expand financial inclusion across India. Between FY23 and Q2FY26 the company increased its network from 1,052 to 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states and union territories — a nearly fourfold rise — comprised of 402 branches, 2,585 distribution points and 1,393 Business Correspondents. This expanded infrastructure has enabled Paisalo to grow its customer base more than six-fold, reaching approximately 13 million individuals in the first half of FY26, underscoring the company's focus on last‑mile connectivity for micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners.

This aggressive reach has translated into meaningful financial momentum: Assets Under Management (AUM) climbed to a record Rs 54,494 million, reflecting a 25 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the last three years. The company also delivered a quarterly record in disbursements of Rs 11,025 million in Q2FY26. Despite rapid scale-up, Paisalo has sustained strong asset quality through a technology-enabled operating model, reporting a collection efficiency of 98.4 per cent and keeping Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) at a controlled 0.81 per cent.

To support continued growth, Paisalo is making significant investments in human capital and operational efficiency. The workforce has expanded to 3,255 employees and the company is leveraging digital training platforms to upskill staff across its branch and Business Correspondent networks. Paisalo is also prioritising Banking as a Service (BaaS) initiatives to increase cross-sell of financial products through its established distribution channels, enhancing revenue diversification while staying true to its mission of simplifying small-ticket, income-generation loans for the financially excluded.

By combining disciplined expansion, technology-driven collections and targeted investments in people and processes, Paisalo aims to consolidate its position as a trusted, high‑tech, high‑touch financial companion for underserved customers across India. The company's market performance reflects growing investor confidence: the stock has risen 26 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 29.40 per share and Paisalo currently carries a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 3,200 crore. As of September 2025, SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd. held a 6.83 per cent stake in the company.

Paisalo Digital Limited remains committed to its vision of broadening access to convenient, easy loans at the bottom of India's economic pyramid, leveraging a wide geographic reach and a blend of digital and physical distribution to drive inclusive growth for millions across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor