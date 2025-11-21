Paisalo Digital to Raise Rs 75 Crore Via NCDs to Fuel Expansion and Support Financial Inclusion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Paisalo Digital Limited, a leading financial inclusion company, announced today its Operations and Finance Committee has approved the private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with an issue size of up to Rs 75 crore. This strategic move, in compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations, underscores the company’s commitment to robust growth and its mission of empowering the financially excluded segment of India’s population. The offering comprises 7,500 unsecured NCDs, each with a face value of Rs 1,00,000, including a base issue of Rs 25 crore and a Green Shoe Option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore.

These NCDs will mature in 3 years, with a tentative redemption date of December 9, 2028. They carry an attractive coupon rate of 8.50 per cent per annum, with interest payments disbursed quarterly. The NCDs are proposed for listing on the BSE Limited and will be secured by a charge on loan receivables, maintained at a healthy 1.10 times the aggregate principal outstanding, providing investors with a strong layer of security. In the event of a payment default, the interest rate will be enhanced to the coupon rate plus an additional 2 per cent per annum.

This financing initiative comes at a time when Paisalo Digital Limited is demonstrating significant financial momentum. For the quarter ending September 30, 2025, the company reported a commendable 20 per cent year-over-year (YoY) increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching Rs 5,449.40 crore. This impressive AUM growth was propelled by a substantial 41 per cent YoY surge in disbursements, amounting to Rs 1,102.50 crore. The company’s overall Total Income also saw a robust 20 per cent YoY growth to Rs 224 crore, complemented by a 15 per cent YoY rise in Net Interest Income (NII) to Rs 126.20 crore. Paisalo Digital’s expanding footprint is evident in its increased geographical reach, now spanning 4,380 touchpoints across 22 states. Furthermore, its customer franchise has expanded to an impressive approximately 13 million, with the addition of about 1.8 million new customers during the quarter. Adding to its financial achievements, the company also experienced a USD 4 million conversion of its maiden $50 Mn Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) into share capital during the same period.

Paisalo Digital Limited is dedicated to providing accessible and convenient loans to individuals at the bottom of India’s economic pyramid, simplifying income generation through a high-tech, high-touch approach. With an extensive network across 22 states and Union Territories, the company continues to solidify its position as a trusted financial companion for millions of Indians.



