Palak Muchhal and Neil-Arijit Perform in Hyderabad, Organised by BSS and Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, Culture Committee Chairman

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10: The Diamond Jubilee Sarvojanin Durgotsav 2025 celebrations, organised by Bangiya Sanskritik Sangha (BSS) at Keyes School, Hyderabad, reached a crescendo with mesmerising performances by Palak Muchhal and Neil-Arijeet.

The Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal dazzled the audience with her glamour and powerful voice. She performed her hit Bollywood numbers such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jumme Ki Raat, Chahun Main Ya Naa (from Aashiqui 2), Meri Aashiqui, and many others, including chart-toppers and fan-favourite covers. Her renditions of popular songs left the crowd enthralled and wanting more.

Palak's connection with the audience was instantaneous when she spoke about her dedicated social service to help fund heart surgeries for over 3,473 underprivileged children since 2006. "My foundation covers the costs of heart surgeries, especially for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds," remarked Palak during her concert.

Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary at CMO's Office, Government of Telangana, came forward to support Palak Muchhal's initiative and announced that the government would extend its support for any child belonging to the Telangana region.

The talented singer Neil-Arijeet captivated the audience with his soulful, sonorous voice and energetic stage presence. He sang two popular Bollywood numbers Ehsas Ho Ya Na Ho, Izhar Ho Ya Na Ho and Nadan Parinde Ghar Aaja showcasing his versatility and range. His performances of two Bengali songs, Rangmoshal (from the film Baba Baby O) and Ghar Aja (from the film Mrs Sen), were met with thunderous applause, highlighting his ability to connect deeply with the audience.

"I am a lawyer by profession, working in a law firm in Delhi, but my passion has always been music," said a confident Neil-Arijeet, who regaled the audience with his captivating numbers.

"Music has the power to bring people together, transcending language and cultural barriers. Community events create opportunities for social interaction, encouraging collaboration and providing a platform for different cultures to share their traditions. They promote cross-cultural understanding and a sense of community and social cohesion, fostering a collective identity and pride in our Indian cultural heritage," said the ever-energetic Cultural Committee Chairman of BSS, Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, who is also a renowned social entrepreneur and author, while summing up the success of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor