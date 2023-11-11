Palladium Ahmedabad Unveils Iconic Art Installations by International Artist, Salvador Dali and Veer Munshi

Unveiling the Dali Horse with Padmbhusan Rajiv Sethi, Along with Atul Ruia, chairman at The Phoenix Mills Limited & Rajesh Bhrambhatt, Owner Bsafal Group

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 11: Phoenix Mills Limited, one of India’s top developers, is known for showcasing art across its properties. Their malls feature everything from world-class art installations to offering experiences that go beyond shopping.

As an extension of their dedication to furthering the art movement in the country, The Palladium, Ahmedabad, India’s latest luxury mall, announced the unveiling of two iconic art installations. The installations, Salvador Dali’s ‘Horse Saddled with Time’, a piece of art recently acquired at a prominent auction in Singapore. and Veer Munshi’s ‘The Golden Deer’, exemplify the mall’s dedication to art and culture

About ‘Horse Saddled with Time’

Salvador Dali’s ‘Horse Saddled with Time’ is a dynamic and thought-provoking sculpture that captures the essence of Surrealism. This masterpiece stands as a testament to its global recognition and unparalleled value. The horse is rearing on its hind legs, frozen in a moment of time, while a melted clock sits on its back. The clock is a symbol of the passage of time, and its juxtaposition with the horse suggests the fleeting nature of existence. Like watches and clocks, horses were very important to Salvador Dali. They showed up in many of his works in different colours and shapes. This bronze figure, which Dali first thought of and cast in 1980, combines ideas that were still important to him. The watch saddle represents time, and the smaller, melted clock hanging next to the horse shows how he changes time in many ways.

Dalí first made a horse model out of wood, and then he used his fingers to shape a wax model of the horse. The hand marks that show up where the wax is shaped in the horse’s mane can be seen in the bronze sculpture.

Displaying Dali’s Horse in the mall stands as a crowning achievement and a source of collective pride and inspiration for everyone associated with the establishment, Showcasing a shared commitment to excellence and artistic distinction.

About ‘The Golden Deer’

Veer Munshi’s ‘The Golden Deer’ is a majestic and awe-inspiring installation that stands at over 17 feet tall. The deer, made of bronze, is covered in a layer of gold leaf. Its antlers are depicted as a Plumeria tree, with multiple flowers spreading out like an umbrella. The Golden Deer, stands out with its style and beauty and brings an unexpected sense of wonder and positivity. In the same way, the Champa flower represents beautiful corners of the city. It skilfully creates an engaging contrast for viewers, which brings a strong experience to space. Conceptualised and curated by the Ruby Jagrut and brought to life by the well-known artist Veer Munshi, it shows how art can surprise, move, and excite people. The deer is a symbol of grace, beauty, and harmony, and its installation at Palladium Ahmedabad is a reminder of the power of art to transform and inspire.

Rashmi Sen, COO, The Phoenix Mills Limited, said, “Ahmedabad, a city steeped in heritage and thriving modernity, has always held a special place in our hearts. In the midst of this vibrant setting, the unveiling of this exquisite artwork finds its perfect synergy with the illustrious brands that grace our halls, creating a harmonious blend of artistic allure and premium retail indulgence. May this masterpiece serve as the pinnacle of a superb shopping journey, where every moment resonates with the essence of luxury and cultural sophistication, defining a new era of holistic opulence at The Phoenix Mills Limited. Our goal was to establish a premier luxury destination in Gujarat, showcasing exceptional architectural designs and hosting esteemed global brands. We are proud of how the mall has evolved, and it’s fair to say that it has exceeded even our own high expectations”.

Distinguished Guests at The Launch

The unveiling of these two iconic art installations marks a significant milestone for Palladium Ahmedabad. ‘The Horse Saddled with Time’ will be one of the most remarkable art pieces on public display. The chairman of PML Group, Atul Ruia, aims to offer shoppers an enriching experience. He remarks, “Art has the power to transcend boundaries, weaving stories that resonate with our deepest emotions. In all our centers, we strive to provide not just spaces but transformative experiences that leave an indelible mark on the soul. In Gujarat, we have chosen to honor the spirit of this land through the timeless grace of the horse, a symbol of strength and endurance. In this beautiful art, we find a unique connection, bridging the brilliance of Dali’s ‘Horse Saddled with Time’ with the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat, a testament to our commitment to fostering a harmonious blend of artistic excellence and regional ethos. May this masterpiece embody the spirit of creativity and unity that defines us as a community.”

Eminent figures from the art world were present for the launch. Veteran art curator and Padma Bhushan awardee, Rajeev Sethi, unveiled the art along with renowned artist Veer Munshi ,Rajesh Bhrambhatt, Chairman B Safal, and Atul Ruia, Chairman PML. The launch established Palladium Ahmedabad as a place where art and luxury come together to create an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages. “The art and décor of our mall in Ahmedabad encapsulate a tale of timeless elegance, weaving together a narrative of cultural and modern sophistication. We find that Dali’s masterpiece is not only a perfect fit for our mall but also a reflection of the vibrant spirit of Ahmedabad, where tradition meets innovation and creativity knows no bounds. With its surreal charm and intricate symbolism, this artwork finds its rightful place amidst the intricate tapestry of our carefully curated aesthetic, embodying the essence of artistic grandeur that defines both our mall and the dynamic city it calls home”, says Rajesh Brahmbhatt, Chairman, B Safal Group.

A Shoppers’ Paradise and an Entertainment Hub

In addition to its world-class art collection, Palladium Ahmedabad also offers a wide range of shopping and entertainment options. The mall is home to over 250 brands, including 35+ luxury labels for the first time in Ahmedabad, a variety of dining options, and state-of-the-art entertainment facilities such as Fun City, Time Zone, Hamleys Play, and PVR Cinemas.

A New Era of Luxury Shopping in Ahmedabad

Palladium Ahmedabad is a landmark destination that is set to usher in a new era of luxury shopping in the city. With its world-class brands, exquisite dining options, state-of-the-art entertainment facilities, and iconic art installations, Palladium Ahmedabad is the perfect destination for discerning shoppers and families alike.

About Phoenix Mills Limited (PML)

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) including its subsidiaries and group companies (PML Group), is a leading retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with completed development of over 19 million sq. ft. spread across retail, hospitality, commercial, and residential asset classes. With the opening of Palladium Ahmedabad, PML Group now has an operational retail portfolio of about 8.8 million sq. ft. of retail space spread across 10 operational retail destinations in 8 major cities in India. PML Group is further developing four new retail destinations in four major cities in India and expanding two of its existing retail destinations, which will together add approximately 5 million sq. ft. of retail space. PML Group is further densifying its retail-led mixed-use destinations with Grade A offices and currently has an operational office portfolio with a gross leasable area of over 2 million sq. ft. and an under- development office portfolio of over 5 million sq. ft. PML Group also has an exclusive residential project with a saleable area of 3.5 million sq. ft. in Bangalore and a premium project in Alipore, Kolkata, with a saleable area of over 1 million sq. ft.

About B Safal Group

Safal Constructions Pvt. Ltd. began in 1994 with a blank slate but a head full of innovative ideas. Their aim is to do something new and innovative in the real estate space, which not only establishes them as a developer of choice but also gives the city and its people a very prominent and functional structure to associate with. B Safal Group adds value and uniqueness to the spaces that they design and create. Residential, commercial, golf estate, plotted development, hotels, resorts, malls, and a lot of possibilities built by them ultimately lead to a better every day.

