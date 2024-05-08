Para-athlete Sanjay Kanna Takes Home Top Honour at Indian Icon Awards 2024

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Sanjay Kanna, a remarkable para-athlete whose journey is a testament to resilience and determination, has been awarded the prestigious Indian Icon of the Year 2024 for Excellence Contribution to Para Athlete at the Indian Icon Awards held at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

Overcoming Odds: The Journey of Sanjay Kanna

Born in the humble village of Periya Pudur to a family facing physical impairments and economic challenges, Sanjay Kanna’s story is one of overcoming immense odds to achieve extraordinary success. Supported by his parents’ unwavering encouragement and care, Sanjay discovered his passion for sports at a young age.

Sanjay’s love for sports emerged early on, and he embraced it wholeheartedly. With the guidance of Mr. Ulaganathan, he discovered his talent for para athletic games. It was through Mr. Ulaganathan’s encouragement that Sanjay was introduced to the renowned Indian para athletic coach, Mr. Sathyanarayanan. Under the mentorship of Coach Sathyanarayanan, Sanjay honed his skills in throwing events such as shotput, discus, and javelin. Through years of rigorous training and dedication, Sanjay mastered the techniques of each discipline. His dedication and perseverance led him to represent India at international competitions, including the World Ability Sports Games in 2023 and the World Para Grand Prix in 2024.

At the World Ability Sports Games 2023 held in Thailand, Sanjay Kanna clinched the gold medal in discus throw, showcasing his exceptional talent and determination on a global platform. In 2024, he continued to excel, winning the bronze medal in discus throw at the World Para Grand Prix in Dubai.

Sanjay’s achievements go beyond medals; they serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for individuals facing challenges. His journey highlights the power of perseverance, the impact of mentorship, and the triumph of the human spirit.

“We are thrilled to honour Sanjay Kanna with the Indian Icon of the Year 2024 award for his outstanding contributions to Para-athletics,” said the organizers of the Indian Icon Awards. “Sanjay’s journey is an inspiration to us all, showcasing the limitless potential of the human spirit.”

