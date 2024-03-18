Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb graces the Global Spirituality Mahotsav in the presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu

ATK

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 18: Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb graced the inaugural ceremony of the Global Spirituality Mahotsav on March 15th, 2024, held at Kanha Shanti Vanam.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Heartfulness Institute, the event aimed to celebrate and explore the diverse traditions of spirituality in India and around the world.

Spiritual Wisdom for Inner Peace

As a keynote speaker, Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb shared his insights on achieving inner peace during the ceremony. He emphasised on the importance of letting go of past negativity and focusing on the present moment.

"When we stock someone's words in our memory, it destroys our peace of mind," Param Gurudev said. "And so, remember a simple sutra for inner peace: Is kaan se uss kaan, chehre par muskaan - Come what may, let go of what you hear and always retain the smile on your face."

A Gathering of Dignitaries

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and the Minister of Law and Justice and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal. Revered spiritual leaders from all walks of life came together for this unique event for spiritual harmony, including Global Guide of Heartfulness institute, Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), Acharya Balkrishna (Patanjali), Swami Chidanand Saraswati (Parmarth Niketan) among others.

President Calls for Unity Based on Spiritual Ideals

In her address, President Murmu urged all attendees to work on the basis of moral ideals and in align with spiritual goals. She said, "With such a holy intention, the way people have come together here to celebrate unity, it fills my heart with pride as an Indian."

A First-of-its-Kind Gathering for Global Transformation

The Global Spirituality Mahotsav is a unique event, the first of its kind organised by the Indian Ministry of Culture. This grand celebration brings together spiritual traditions, yoga, meditation, and wellness experts from around the world. It emphasises on inner peace, well-being, and living a heart-centred life.

The Mahotsav's goals are to explore how consciousness can evolve and contribute to social harmony and sustainable development, ultimately creating a better future for the world. This conference is seen as a significant moment, especially with India's growing role as a global leader in spirituality and holistic wellness.

A Renowned Spiritual Leader and Humanitarian

Rashtrasant Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-religious organisation actively involved in humanitarian work and spiritual elevation. Param Gurudev's unique approach to spirituality combines in-depth knowledge of the self with practical methods for inner exploration.

His teachings have resonated with people worldwide, including leading businessmen, political leaders, and intellectuals who seek his guidance. He is particularly known for his sadhana of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, a powerful Jain mantra known to help overcome even the most challenging situations, problems and difficulties.

