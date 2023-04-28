Paras Health appoints Dilip Bidani as their Group Chief Financial Officer

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 (/NewsVoir): Paras Health announces the appointment of Dilip Bid as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Dilip brings over 35 years of experience in the Finance function across industries. He will lead the Finance Function at Paras Health with a specific focus on building the function for the next level of growth of the Orgsation. Prior to joining Paras Health, he was the Chief Financial Officer of MobiKwik.

Dilip comes with a rich experience in Corporate Finance, Investor Relations, Funds Management, Business Planning & Strategy, scaling start-ups and leading compes to Listing. He has led two successful listings of private equity-backed compes, including the IPO of a diagnostics company and successful fundraising through a QIP. He has also led mergers and acquisitions activities and set up Joint Ventures for some of India's most esteemed groups of compes. He was the recipient of 'Financial Express CFO of the Year for Medium Services Sector' by Financial Express in 2017.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Dharminder Nagar, Managing Director, Paras Health, said, "We are very happy to welcome on board, Dilip Bid as our Group CFO. With his unmatched expertise in the financial domain, I am sure he will play a crucial role in taking us through our vision of providing affordable, accessible, and high-quality & compassionate healthcare services to our patients and leading the road map for Paras Health to be present in many parts of the country as a trusted healthcare provider, where there is a need for quality healthcare."

Dilip Bid, Group CFO, Paras Health, said, "I am very pleased to get this challenging role at an exciting phase of the Company to work with a qualified, experienced, and passionate team of people who are striving to provide the best care for our patients and their families. Paras Health's mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services. I am looking forward to working towards this and making Paras Health one of the largest, trusted private healthcare providers in North India through orgc and inorgc expansion, supported by a robust Finance function."

Dilip is a B.Com (Hons) from Calcutta University, a Chartered Accountant and also a PGDM from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He was the Group CFO of Radiant Life Care Pvt. Ltd., where he oversaw the merger of Radiant Life Care and Max Healthcare and relisting of the combined entity. He was also the Chief Financial Officer of Dr Lal PathLabs during the IPO of the company. Over the years he has held several financial leadership roles at some of the most prestigious orgsations in India like ICI (now AkzoNobel), Hindustan Unilever, Mother Dairy and Manpower Group among others.

