Participate in Pitch Perfect 2024: CTAI Foundation's Event for Construction Technology Startups Seeking Investment in Bengaluru

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31: CTAI Foundation is happy to announce the Pitch Perfect Event, a construction technology showcase event, offering startups and product companies the opportunity to present their innovative solutions. As a highlight of Construction Technology Day, this event provides a platform for participants to pitch their products and solutions to a distinguished panel of global investors, gaining valuable feedback, visibility and the opportunity to win a promotional booth space at the CTD 2024 event.

Who Should Participate:

Applications are open for construction technology startups working in the domains of:

* Project Management

* Field and Workforce Management

* Design Management

* Procurement

* Quality

* Planning

* Costing

* Sustainability

* Prefabrication

* 3D Printing

* Construction Material Technology

* Construction Equipment Technology

Prizes

* The winning 6 pitches will get a chance to present their product/solution to CTAI Foundation's esteemed VC panelists, to receive investor feedback at CTD 2024

* The top 6 pitches will also receive a free booth, worth Rs.75,000, at the CTD 2024 event, providing an opportunity to showcase their innovation to over 300 attendees, key decision makers, influencers and potential customers

* Travel and accommodation assistance for one presenter (for outstation attendees, maximum travel budget Rs. 10K)

Important Dates

* Submission Deadline: September 16, 2024

* Selection Week: October 15-18, 2024

* Pitch Perfect Event: November 18, 2024

How to apply:

To apply for the pitch perfect event, please visit https://ctai.in/events/ctd-2024/the-pitch-perfect-event/

"We are thrilled to introduce Pitch Perfect as a new addition to Construction Technology Day. This event is crucial in offering startups the exposure they need, valuable feedback, and the potential to secure the investment required to elevate their innovations. We're eager to uncover the next breakthrough in construction technology," said Saurabh Tiwari, Co-founder and Mentor of CTAI Foundation.

About the Construction Technology Day Event

Construction Technology Day (CTD) is an annual event that brings together industry and academia leaders passionate about leveraging technology, to enhance efficiency, collaboration, and predictability in construction. The event, first hosted in 2022, kick-started an industry-wide movement, providing a platform for discussions on the challenges, opportunities and roadmap for construction technology adoption.

About CTAI Foundation

CTAI Foundation is a non-profit organization that is run by people across industry and academia who are passionate about leveraging technology, to improve efficiency and collaboration, enabling predictable outcomes, and making construction an enriching and pleasurable experience for all. CTAI Foundation is committed to the vision of transforming the way we build by using technology.

Contact Information

For more information about the event or to register, please visit https://ctai.in/events/ctd-2024/the-pitch-perfect-event/ or contact our representatives at deepak@ctai.in and dhruvs@ctai.in

