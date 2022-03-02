Passion Vista felicitated Pradeep Kumar & Prakash Kulasekeran as "The Global Icon 2021"

Unified Brainz celebrated 3rd anniversary of its international magazine - Passion Vista with most eminent personalities from the globe in its exclusive edition "The Global Icon 2021" which was launched virtually on 31st January 2022.

This spectacular event witnessed not only powerful personalities but also leading visionaries from different walks of life.

In the ever expanding space of E-commerce, brothers Pradeep Kumar and Prakash Kulasekeran's remarkable contribution got them the award for being The Global Icon 2021. In direct competition with industry giants, the Kulasekeran's start-up - 'Shopenzer', stands out by focusing on products which consumers don't know exists. "They can't find these in retail shops or on any other regular websites. Our products are very unique, problem solving and have a wow factor," explains Pradeep Kumar.

While Pradeep has years of experience in varied fields such as retail sales, investment banking, risk management and commodity trading, Prakash is a seasoned professional with 15 years of experience primarily in the areas of business development and operations in India and Middle East. In addition, he is a Certified Happiness Coach!

Interestingly, the brothers came up with the idea of Shopenzer after Pradeep was inspired by a 17 year old flaunting his posh McLaren car on Instagram, which he had apparently bought from the earnings he made through his E-Commerce business! Pradeep recalls, "I registered the domain www.shopenzer.com on August 26, 2020, and the rest followed."

The duo, who share a great camaraderie, put all their expertise together to become the Co-Founders of Shopenzer. Their cousin Manoj Chandran was with the brothers as part of the business from the very beginning and was an expert on technology side and affiliate marketing. Looking at the potential of the business, eventually they pulled in their brother Kumaran Kulasekeran who started his career as a software engineer and has years of experience in business development and marketing.

With unique items in every possible category from Home stuff and Furniture to Fashion, Health and Travel, the Shopenzer family soon swelled to 500,000 happy customers all across the world.

Speaking about their entrepreneurial journey and the challenges encumbered, the brothers share, "We can't pick any particular challenge we faced in our business journey, as the journey itself was challenging and exciting.

Disciplined and hard-working, both the brothers have always excelled in their respective fields and won many awards and honors. Prakash recently received an award as 'Top 40 CEO' by Global Excellence Awards, while Pradeep won the Global Achievers Award by Indian Achievers Forum in recognition of outstanding professional achievement and contribution in Nation Building.

While success is everyone's passion, Pradeep and Prakash are of the opinion that personal success is defined by how many people have succeeded because of your guidance and help. "As a certified happiness coach, I believe our happiness comes from the inside and not from the outside. My passion is the satisfaction and peace I get when I see people succeed. If you help someone to succeed, you will succeed too. If you help someone be happy, you will be happy too," rationales Prakash.

And what about inspiration, we ask them. "Our desire and goal is to live a life that can be useful to this world in some way. We are building our company so that we can help people who need a career, people who need a salary, and use the profits to help others. Also, when you need your voice to be heard, you should be on top otherwise your voice goes unheard. We want to be an inspiration and a role model and we want to grow to a height where our voice will be heard worldwide," say the duo.

To manifest this leadership and subsequent success, they have been following a Hawaiian meditation technique called 'Ho'oponopono' throughout their journey. It's a practice of reconciliation and forgiveness that helps one heal by accepting total responsibility for everything surrounding them. "We have adopted this as part of our office culture and most of our staff do this for one hour every day. Our lives have improved a lot, both personally and professionally. We can maintain a peaceful mental state and our happiness has grown exponentially in the last few years," say the brothers in unison.

