Paving the Way for Innovation: Hunch Circle and Startup Odisha Sign Landmark MoU

New Delhi [India], February 4: Hunch Circle Private Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Startup Odisha in a landmark initiative to strengthen Odisha's startup ecosystem. Hunch Circle is a portfolio company of Hunch Ventures, Delhi-based investment firm with roots in Odisha, investing across various sectors.

The MoU underscores the shared vision of Hunch Ventures and Startup Odisha to foster sustainable innovation, empower entrepreneurs, and unlock opportunities for Odisha-based startups to scale on a global platform. The partnership will focus on delivering tailored market entry programs, comprehensive mentorship, funding opportunities, and logistical support for startups looking to enter developed markets across Asia, Europe, the UK, and the USA.

The collaboration encompasses several key initiatives, including mentorship and cultural training programs led by global experts to prepare startups for international success. Odisha-based startups will also gain access to global expos, trade fairs, and conferences with complete logistical assistance to ensure effective participation. In addition, Hunch Circle will work closely with state-supported incubation centers to introduce specialized acceleration programs, equipping startups with the skills necessary for international growth. The partnership will further create funding and networking opportunities by hosting international roadshows, pitching sessions, and connecting startups with venture capitalists and angel investors worldwide.

Shri Kamaljit Das, OAS (S), Joint Secretary, Department of MSME and Chief Administration Officer (CAO), Startup Odisha said, "Startup Odisha is delighted to collaborate with Hunch Circle, a company having its roots in Odisha with a strong commitment to giving back is actively contributing to the State's growth and development. This MoU signing marks a significant step towards fostering a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state by strengthening the spirit of innovation and progress that we envision for Odisha. We look forward to a future where such collaborations drive Odisha to new heights of success."

Commenting on the MoU signing, Nemesisa Ujjain, Vice President - Innovation, Hunch Circle Private Limited, stated, "This collaboration is driven by a larger vision: to nurture Odisha's entrepreneurial spirit and empower its startups to reach new global heights. This MoU is a crucial milestone in providing Odisha-based startups with tailored market entry strategies, mentorship, and resources, enabling them to confidently navigate global markets and position Odisha as a leading hub for innovation."

The MoU was signed at the fourth edition of the 'Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025', an event inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, alongside the Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and several Union

Cabinet Ministers.

This MoU signifies the start of a transformative journey for Odisha's startup ecosystem, providing unmatched opportunities for startups to thrive on a global stage and contribute significantly to the state's economic growth.

Hunch Ventures is a multi-stage, sector-agnostic investment firm committed to empowering entrepreneurs with patient, long-term capital and strategic guidance. With a diverse portfolio spanning lifestyle media, fine arts, hospitality, sustainable food supply chains, ports and logistics, healthtech, air mobility, and B2B SaaS platforms, Hunch Ventures drives innovation across critical industries.

Operating globally with investments in India, Canada, the US, Tanzania, Singapore, UAE, and the United Kingdom, the firm focuses on creating impactful solutions that address pressing needs. Notable investments include Fly BLADE, MyHealthcare, Rambha Palace, and Mercantile Ports & Logistics.

Led by Karanpal Singh, Hunch Ventures champions collaboration and long-term partnerships, supporting founders to achieve sustainable growth while shaping the future of business and lifestyles.

