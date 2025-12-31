Pavna Industries Soars 13% After Q2 Turnaround, Eyes Rs 250 Crore Uttar Pradesh Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Pavna Industries Ltd on Wednesday saw its shares jump more than 13% to Rs 23.97 from the previous close of Rs 20.91, as investors reacted positively to a strong quarterly performance and confirmatory long-term expansion plans. The stock — which has traded between a 52-week low of Rs 19.80 and a high of Rs 56.40 — rallied following the company's Q2FY26 results that signalled a meaningful operational recovery and improving topline momentum.

In Q2FY26, Pavna reported net sales of Rs 74.15 crore, up 23% from Rs 60.40 crore in Q1FY26, and swung to a turnaround net profit of Rs 1.68 crore compared with a net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the prior quarter, representing a near-200% improvement. For the first half of FY26 the company recorded net sales of Rs 134.55 crore and a marginal net loss of Rs 0.04 crore, while its FY25 annual results showed net sales of Rs 308.24 crore and a net profit of Rs 8.04 crore — underscoring resilient full-year performance amid cyclical challenges.

The upbeat quarterly showing comes as Pavna advances a major capacity expansion in Uttar Pradesh. The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Government of Uttar Pradesh for a proposed investment of Rs 250 crore over the next three to five years to establish a new manufacturing project that is expected to create roughly 500 jobs, with GoUP providing facilitation and incentives. Complementing this commitment, Pavna has strategically acquired an additional 4.33 acres near Jewar Airport, creating a consolidated land parcel together with earlier purchases to underpin long-term capacity building and infrastructure development in the region.

Founded more than five decades ago and formerly known as Pavna Locks Limited, Pavna Industries has evolved into a leading supplier of high-quality automotive components for passenger cars, two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. The company supplies critical parts such as ignition switches and fuel tank caps to major OEMs including Bajaj, Honda and TVS, and the combination of operational recovery and strategic investments positions Pavna to capitalise on rising demand and scale advantages in the coming years.

Pavna Industries is a manufacturer of automotive components with over 50 years of industry experience, serving a diverse portfolio of OEM customers across segments. The company is focused on expanding capacity, strengthening supply chain capabilities and pursuing strategic growth initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

