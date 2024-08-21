PayGlocal Wins IFSCA Hackathon Sprint13 with Zeroin: A Tech-Driven Solution for Senior Citizen Cybersecurity

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 21: PayGlocal, a leading cross-border payments solution provider, has emerged as a winner in the prestigious Hackathon Sprint13, part of the I-Sprint'23 Longevity Economy Cohort, organized by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). PayGlocal's cutting-edge solution, Zeroin, designed to enhance digital inclusivity for senior citizens using advanced AI and cryptographic techniques, was recognized for its exceptional innovation and impact in the realm of cybersecurity.

Developed by PayGlocal's engineering team, Zeroin is a Secure Accessible Cyber Safety Assistant tailored specifically for senior citizens. The solution leverages advanced AI models and cryptographic techniques to prevent monetary and identity fraud, ensuring that seniors can navigate the digital world securely. Zeroin operates efficiently on any mobile device, offering real-time fraud detection and prevention through its hybrid AI architecture. By processing sensitive data locally and utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP), Zeroin prioritizes user privacy while delivering robust security. This innovative solution exemplifies PayGlocal's commitment to digital inclusivity, making the digital landscape safer and more accessible for all.

Zeroin's technology-driven design is centered around providing robust security through real-time fraud detection and prevention. The solution employs a hybrid AI system that analyzes conversations and digital signals across all languages, ensuring comprehensive fraud detection regardless of the user's location or language. Sensitive data is processed locally on the user's device, safeguarding privacy while allowing for immediate protection. For non-sensitive data that requires server-side processing, Zeroin uses advanced cryptographic techniques like Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) to maintain user privacy. The real-time detection and prevention features are further enhanced by the Guardian Angel Circle, which allows users to establish a trusted circle of contacts.

"At PayGlocal, we're leveraging the power of Zero-Knowledge Proofs and ethical AI to revolutionize real-time fraud prevention," said Yogesh Lokhande, Co-founder and CTO of PayGlocal. "This recognition fuels our passion for pushing the boundaries of technology, making it more inclusive, secure, and accessible for everyone. As we continue to innovate, we're not just solving today's challenges but laying the foundation for a more secure and inclusive digital future. This achievement is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to innovation and inclusivity. Join us in this journey to reshape the future of digital security."

The brains behind the innovative product from team PayGlocal:

Yogesh Lokhande, Co-founder & CTO

Mohit Agrawal, Sr. Director of Engineering

Nihal Haneef, Engineering Manager & Founding Engineer

Akash Nair, Staff Engineer & Founding Engineer

Sanjana Palisetti, Sr. Software Engineer

Yajat Gupta, System Architect

Anisha Pal, Sr. Software Engineer

Ansh Nigam, Sr. Software Engineer

Gopika J, Sr. Data Engineer

Utkarsh Dhekale, Intern

Kush Amdekar, Intern

About PayGlocal:

PayGlocal is a pioneering cross-border payments company founded in 2021 and led by a team of experts from the payments industry. The company has secured funding from leading global investors, underscoring the confidence in its vision and technology. PayGlocal's technology platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet the evolving needs of merchants, payment aggregators, and banks. Driven by cutting-edge and user-centric technology, PayGlocal leads the charge in global commerce with unparalleled innovations in cross-border payment solutions.

