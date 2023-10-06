Paytm CEO meets with Gujarat CM, discusses collaborations on digital payments

New Delhi [India], October 6 : Founder and CEO of fintech firm Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in the national capital.

Gujarat Chief minister's office tweeted about the meeting and said the fintech giant has expressed readiness to undertake the project of connectivity in the state.

"He also expressed his desire to contribute through his operations to the Gift City becoming a global finance hub. Apart from this, he also suggested a tie-up with state municipalities for digital payment system for street fairs and small shopkeepers in urban areas of Gujarat," the CMO posted on X social media platform.

Taking India's merchant payments to the next level, One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm recently launched its latest innovation - Card Soundbox, which is intended to empower merchants to accept both mobile and card payments across networks. Paytm was the first company to launch audio-based confirmations with Paytm Soundbox in 2019.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, a curtain raiser event was held today in New Delhi where Chief Minister Patel met with businesses leaders. He is also scheduled to meet with several Heads of Missions in the presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is expected to mark a significant milestone in Gujarat's journey from being a 'preferred investment destination' to a 'Gateway to the future' in shaping the vision of New India.

Addressing the industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) on Thursday, the Gujarat Chief Minister said his state is determined to play a major role in making the country an USD 5 trillion economy and added that the state aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030.

The Chief Minister further stated that Gujarat accounts for 6 per cent of India's geographical area but contributes 8 per cent to the GDP; 18 per cent to industrial output, and 30 per cent share of exports.

