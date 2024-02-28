PayU appoints 5 new members to its Board of Directors

New Delhi, Feb 28 Leading online payment solutions provider, PayU, on Wednesday announced the appointment of five new members to its Board of Directors.

The company has now added three Independent Directors and two Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors.

The five new members who have joined the Board will be alongside Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PayU and Arvind Agarwal, Chief Finance Officer (CFO), PayU, taking the total Board strength to seven.

"With the Indian economy undergoing rapid transformation, PayU is poised to capitalise on leveraging the unparalleled online payments opportunity, expected to reach a $1 trillion Internet economy by 2030," Anirban Mukherjee said in a statement.

"I’m deeply humbled and honoured that each of these eminent industry veterans has chosen to endorse our vision and accompany us on our journey," he added.

The company appointed Renu Sud Karnad as an Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board of PayU.

"I look forward to helping the team build a diversified financial services organisation, promoting digitisation using cutting-edge technology," said Karnad.

The other members include -- Gopika Pant as Independent Director, Jairaj Purandare also joins as Independent Director, Laurent Le Moal joins as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director, and Jan Bune also joins as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director.

