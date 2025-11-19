PBP EcoAqua Celebrates 100 Orders - Trusted by India's Finest Hospitality Brands

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 19: PBP EcoAqua, one of India's fastest-growing innovators in automated, sustainable water bottling systems, proudly announces the achievement of 100 successful orders - a defining milestone that underscores the company's rapid rise, strong customer trust, and unwavering focus on eco-conscious hydration.

From luxury hospitality to large-scale corporate operations, PBP EcoAqua's solutions have been embraced by some of India's most prestigious hotel brands, including Taj, ITC Hotels, JW Marriott, Fairmont, Raffles, Shangri-La, The Imperial, Novotel, Hilton, and InterContinental. Their confidence in PBP EcoAqua highlights the company's reliability and premium quality standards.

With over 100 clients, partnerships with 30 leading brands, a presence in 39 cities, and an output of 1 million bottles per month - crossing 53 million bottles produced so far - PBP EcoAqua has firmly positioned itself as a pioneer in the sustainable water industry.

"Our 100-order milestone is a collective victory," said P. B. Prasad, Founder of PBP EcoAqua. "It reflects the trust of the country's finest hotels and organizations, who rely on us for purity, consistency, and a commitment to a greener future. Their support strengthens our purpose and fuels our mission to redefine responsible hydration."

PBP EcoAqua's machines - fully automatic, manufactured in-house, and powered by advanced IoT controls - set new benchmarks in efficiency and transparency. The company's environment-friendly CDI water treatment system, CE Certification, and active commitment to EcoVadis sustainability standards further reinforce its stature as a globally aligned, quality-driven manufacturing brand.

This milestone comes at a moment of expansion, as PBP EcoAqua accelerates its R&D efforts and prepares to introduce next-generation innovations for 2026 and beyond.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net

PBP EcoAqua delivers cutting-edge, eco-friendly water bottling solutions built on automation, IoT, and sustainable technology. With a focus on purity, operational efficiency, and environmental responsibility, the company partners with leading hotels, corporates, and institutions across India to enable conscious, scalable hydration systems.

