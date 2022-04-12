PCEX Member Launches CGCX Token in Its Three Competitive Markets

PCEX Member, India's fastest-growing crypto trading platform, launched CGCX tokens in its three most competitive markets (USDT, INR, and C2USD) with its strategic partner, Majic Wheels Corporation, on March 2, 2022.

CGCX token is a utility token created by CGCX to provide discounted trading fees merchant solutions and enable access to the smart contract platform. This brings an excellent opportunity for franchisees and traders at PCEX Members to trade CGCX in the most competitive crypto market with trading pairs available in the form of CGCX-INR, CGCX-C2USD, CGCX-USDT and earn a good amount of money in return.

On the launch occasion, PCEX CEO & Founder Sandeep Phogat said, "The day has finally come for us to trade CGCX tokens with our community members in our exchange, and this is a win-win partnership for all involved. I hope we can keep most, if not all our 45,000 users happy."

"It's a fabulous opportunity for CGCX to reach out to the mass Indian market, better than it was ever possible for it before. With this CGCX-INR pairing, it would be significantly easier for millions of traders, investors, and institutions based in India to invest in CGCX Tokens" -- Sathyanandham Anguswami, CEO of CGCX and COO of Majic.

"We are also partnering with some known celebrity influencers and cricket personals to bring CGCX close to every person who wants to invest in a good cryptocurrency project for optimal return", said Chavi Ahuja, Co-Founder PCEX Member.

"We are entering into a new era with this partnership and absolutely delighted with the overall undertakings," said David Chong, CEO of MJWL.

Following the previous footpath, PCEX Member is soon going to announce a trading competition in partnership with our newly listed coin to celebrate this year's Financial Literacy Month with confidence.

"We want every trader and franchise to make the best of this golden opportunity," said Chavi Ahuja, Co-Founder, PCEX Member.

Starting its operations as the first crypto broker in India under PCEX (cryptocurrency exchange) in June 2020, PCEX Member has emerged as one of the leading players in the crypto trading space by creating a network of more than 250+ franchisees/sub-brokers and 45,000+ clients from all corners of India. It is in fact, the first cryptocurrency trading platform in India that has introduced the stock market business model in the cryptocurrency market.

Through its unique B2B Franchise Model, PCEX Member has tried to reach companies and enterprises that want to start their own business in this revolutionary financial market. PCEX Member is a rare cryptocurrency exchange that requires minimum investments for franchisees that are willing to start their own business in the crypto market. The brand invites companies and enterprises to join as Master Franchise, Franchise, and Freelancer, and earn up to 60 per cent, 40 per cent, and 20 per cent commission respectively.

For more information, visit

Majic Wheels Corp Inc., a Delaware holding corporation, has positioned itself as a major player in the disruptive industries of Fintech and software development by means of multiple acquisitions. The Company's first acquisition is the cryptocurrency exchange, cryptocurrency mining farm, and custody services platform: Calfin Global Crypto Exchange (CGCX) followed by a 26 per cent equity stake in Bamboo Wellness Holdings Limited. Majic is also working on the closing of the acquisition of PCEX as previously announced. Majic Wheels Corp. is listed and traded on the Over-the-Counter Market under the trading symbol "Majic".

