Driven by Audi India and powered by Austria Tourism, the fourth edition of the PEAKLIFE Women Inspire Awards was held recently at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. PEAKLIFE acknowledged 21 formidable women who have been pioneers and innovators across the fields of business, sports, science, finance and development. The evening also witnessed the release of a special PEAKLIFE Women Inspire "Women Who Inspire" issue, which features the inspiring journeys of remarkable winners.

The event was executed seamlessly in collaboration with Audi India, showcasing the Audi e-tron and Audi RS e-tron GT - the major green innovations in the luxury automobile segment leading with sustainability as their roadmap. Head of Audi India, Balbir Singh Dhillon, said. "We are extremely happy and proud to be part of an evening to celebrate women who are big achievers in their life. We believe that passion is everything, it brings innovation in our culture and takes us to newer heights, and it is this passion which PEAKLIFE women inspire winners have shown in their respective field."

The evening also marked Austria as the world's most alluring luxury travel destination - with its mesmerizing natural beauty, rich history and eco-conscious guidelines being a major attraction for globetrotters. Ambassador Katharina Wieser of the Austrian Embassy, said "Much like the women felicitated at the event, Austria is undeniably unique and absolutely divine - a sentiment summarized by the country's attractive and sustainable tourism offerings, which welcome travel enthusiasts to 'Feel the Spark'."

PEAKLIFE Chief Editor, Parineeta Sethi said "I feel proud and immensely inspired acknowledging the women tonight who have been pioneers and innovators across their fields. With the most notable industry leaders in attendance, the ceremony was a true reflection of PEAKLIFE'S motto - It's all about the attitude."

The women felicitated with the PEAKLIFE Women Inspire Award have been changemakers in a broad range of fields, but share one thing in common - their boundless ability to aspire, inspire and empower. Priya Paul (Chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels), Durga Shakti Nagpal (Indian Bureaucrat and Civil Servant), Dolly Kumar (Founder, Cosmic Nutracos Solutions), Sakshi Sidhwani (Fashion influencer), Vasudha Rai (Wellness & Beauty influencer), Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi (Lawyer & Artist), Anahita N. Dhondy (Celebrity chef), Mrinalika Bhanjdeo (Princess of Mayurbhanj), Gauri and Nainika (Fashion Designer Duo), Rohini Iyer (Founder, Raindrop Media), Deeya Bajaj (Adventure Sports Athlete), and many more women were awarded. Personalities like Nawab Kazim Ali Khan, Suvir Saran, Raghavendra Rathore, Rohit Gandhi, Varun Bahl, Vicky Ratnani, Charu Parashar, Abhishek Singh, graced the event with their presence.

The awards were made resplendent through the gracious support and seamless services of Hospitality Partner, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi with stunning decor sustainably curated by Ferns 'N' Petals, and gifting partner- Coal beauty. The refreshing drinks were expertly crafted by Pouring Partner Grey Goose which are unanimously favored among discerning connoisseurs of spirits, owing to their premium quality and pervasive presence to #LiveVictoriously.

