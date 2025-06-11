Pedal Up Mumbai Celebrates World Bicycle Day with Resounding Success at Sofitel BKC

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11: The Smart Commute Foundation, under the inspiring leadership of Mumbai's first Bicycle Mayor, Firoza Dadan, Director of Smart Commute Foundation, hosted a triumphant World Bicycle Day celebration titled Pedal Up Mumbai on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Hriday Hall, Sofitel Mumbai BKC. The event, a vibrant testament to Mumbai's commitment to sustainable urban development, brought together dignitaries, urban planners, youth ambassadors, civic champions, and the cycling community to champion active mobility, clean air, and greener cities.

The event commenced with a symbolic cycle ride from Kalina University to Sofitel BKC, which was flagged off by Dr Manoj Reddy, Director of the Physical Education Department, University of Mumbai. The rally was led by dignitaries and enthusiastic cyclists, showcasing cycling as a healthy, sustainable, and practical mode of transport. Key highlights included the launch of the Road Safety Awareness Campaign (A.S.A.P.) and Cycle Bus Initiatives, interactions with Mumbai's newly appointed Bicycle Councillors 2.0 representing all 24 wards, and recognition of contributions toward clean mobility and urban sustainability. The morning concluded with a breakfast and networking session, fostering collaboration among stakeholders dedicated to building a resilient Mumbai.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries whose presence amplified its impact. Their statements underscored the significance of this initiative:

Sandeep Bajoriaji, Chairman - Sunvin Group & Chairperson of Advisory Board, Smart Commute Foundation, said, "We are immensely proud of this initiative spearheaded by First Bicycle Mayor of Mumbai, Firoza Dadan. She has been doing remarkable work in promoting cycling as a sustainable practice. This event, in collaboration with Sofitel, is a commendable step toward a greener Mumbai, and the state wholeheartedly supports such efforts for a healthier, more sustainable future.

Vishwas Nangare Patil, Additional Director General of Police, Mumbai, remarked, "This is a wonderful initiative that aligns seamlessly with our vision for a better Mumbai. Having been part of several such events, I believe Pedal Up Mumbai fosters a unique collaboration between the police force and the common citizen. Together, we can drive a movement for safer roads and a more sustainable city."

Niranjan Hiranandani, Hiranandani Group, emphasized, "This is a critical initiative for Mumbai, as it amplifies the importance of sustainability in our urban landscape. At Hiranandani Group, we prioritize sustainable practices in all our projects, and events like Pedal Up Mumbai amplify this vision, raising awareness and inspiring action for a greener future."

Jasvir Belwal, Director of Operations - Sofitel Mumbai BKC, shared, "As the proud hosts of Pedal Up Mumbai, we are honored to support this transformative event. Sofitel is deeply committed to sustainability and the green movement through our Planet 21 initiatives, and we commend Firoza Dadan's inspiring leadership. This event is a milestone in promoting a sustainable, inclusive urban future."

Firoza Dadan, Mumbai's first Bicycle Mayor and Founder of Smart Commute Foundation, expressed her gratitude, stating, "As Mumbai's first Bicycle Mayor, I carry the responsibility of advocating for sustainable mobility and reducing our city's carbon footprint. I am overwhelmed by the response to Pedal Up Mumbai and deeply grateful to all stakeholdersdignitaries, partners, cyclists, and the communitywho joined forces to make this event a resounding success. Together, we are pedalling toward a greener, healthier, and more inclusive Mumbai, and I thank everyone for their unwavering support in building a better tomorrow."

Under Firoza Dadan's visionary leadership, the Smart Commute Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting cycling as a cornerstone of Mumbai's green revolution. Her initiatives focus on reducing carbon emissions, enhancing road safety, and fostering sustainable urban mobility. The A.S.A.P. campaign aims to raise awareness about safe cycling practices, while the Cycle Bus Initiative encourages collective commuting to reduce vehicular emissions. As Mumbai's First Bicycle Mayor, Firoza continues to collaborate with civic authorities, urban planners, and communities to integrate cycling infrastructure into Mumbai's urban fabric, championing climate action and public well-being.

The success of Pedal Up Mumbai marks a significant step toward realising a sustainable urban future. The Smart Commute Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and media partners for their support in making this event a landmark celebration of cycling and sustainability.

