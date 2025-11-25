Penetron India Selected for Forbes DGEMS 2025: Transforming Concrete Durability & Sustainability

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Penetron India, a national frontrunner in waterproofing chemicals and high-performance durability admixtures, has been selected as one of the distinguished Forbes India | D Globalist Entrepreneur Mobility Summit (DGEMS) 2025 "Select 200", recognizing companies with strong global potential and scalable impact. This honour reaffirms Penetron India's commitment to transforming India's construction landscape through innovative, durable solutions that enhance the performance and longevity of concrete structures.

At the heart of Penetron India's offering lies the globally-renowned PENETRON System, a crystalline waterproofing and total concrete protection technology that integrates in-built, self-healing solutions for concrete structures. The brand has earned a reputation for delivering products and technologies that significantly improve concrete durability, waterproofing, and structural lifespan. Penetron India's facility in Salem, Tamil Nadu, has earned a LEED Platinum certification the first facility of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region recognizing its sustainable manufacturing practices across water efficiency, material choices, emissions reduction, and waste management.

Led by a global leadership team including Robert Revera, Jozef Van Beeck and Florian Klouda and supported by local leadership from Sushil I Kathar -MD, Penetron India has rapidly expanded its footprint across the country. Over 2023-2025, the company inaugurated an advanced production facility in Salem and completed a major expansion to its manufacturing campus, adding state-of-the-art production lines, labs, warehousing, and logistics capacity to serve Southern Asia and beyond.

Penetron India's product portfolio spans crystalline waterproofing coatings, admixtures, water-stops, liquid sealers, and specialized solutions for repair and concrete protection. The PENETRON System has been used in major construction and infrastructure projects across India and international markets, known for its ability to seal hairline cracks, resist high hydrostatic pressure, and protect concrete from chemical aggression.

Sustainability is deeply embedded in Penetron India's ethos. Recently, the company received a Carbon Footprint Certification for its GHG reduction efforts between 2021-2025. According to an independent third-party assessment, Penetron India was able to reduce its total carbon emissions by approximately 15.68 % in 2025 through solar usage and internal carbon abatement initiatives.

The company continues to invest in "zero-waste" manufacturing practices and low-VOC products, reinforcing its commitment to ecological responsibility alongside performance and durability.

Being named to the DGEMS Select 200 list marks a significant milestone for Penetron India, elevating its visibility on a global scale and positioning it as a trusted leader in concrete protection and sustainable construction. The recognition comes at a pivotal moment, as India ramps up infrastructure investments, urban redevelopment, and resilient construction initiatives areas where Penetron's technology and legacy precision solutions play a critical role.

Speaking about the recognition, Robert Revera said, "We are immensely proud to have Penetron India recognised among the DGEMS Select 200. Our mission has always been to set new benchmarks in concrete performance, sustainability, and long-term durability. This acknowledgement validates our commitment in India and inspires deeper innovation, local manufacturing, and global collaboration." Sushil Kathar added, "From our LEED-certified Salem facility to expansion efforts across southern India, we remain dedicated to delivering world-class quality and ensuring every cubic metre of concrete poured is durable, sustainable and future-ready."

With a strong foundation, leading technology, and global network across 100 + countries, Penetron India is poised to scale further driving transformation in building quality, climate-resilient infrastructure, and high-performance concrete. As it eyes bigger construction and industrial projects, both in India and abroad, the DGEMS spotlight comes as a springboard for the next phase of growth.

Penetron India is part of the Penetron Group, a global leader in crystalline concrete waterproofing solutions and total concrete protection systems, with over 40 years of experience worldwide and a presence in more than 100 countries. The Penetron System offers scientifically validated waterproofing, sealing, and durability enhancement solutions for new and existing concrete structures.

