People Matters, Asia's largest HR and Talent Community, joins hands with Mynavi Japan to elevate the People and Work Industry

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], March 28 (/BusinessWire India): Mynavi Corporation (Japan) has taken a controlling stake in People Matters, the fastest-growing media platform and community for HR and Talent leaders in India & APAC. Founded 12 years ago in Gurgaon, India, People Matters has become the knowledge community of choice for leaders and CXOs to help prioritize talent at the center of their orgzational strategy.

Established in 1973, the $2 billion Mynavi Corporation is one of the largest HR compes in Japan with offices in Japan, USA, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Poland, and India. With this transaction, Mynavi aims to leverage the global insights, brand power, and network of People Matters in the HR space and further expand Mynavi's business in India and Asia.

Mynavi Corporation, Representative Director, President and Executive Officer, Yoshiaki Tsuchiya said, "The work and impact that People Matters has accomplished in the last decade is fantastic. We are committed to enabling People Matters as an independent media and community business as they continue to scale profitably to newer heights and build an ecosystem around the globe."

People Matters provides content and research on the latest trends and strategies related to orgzational design, human resources and worktech to its community of 300,000 HR and Talent leaders in India and APAC. The company is also the creator and owner of TechHR™, Asia's largest HR & WorkTech conference held in Delhi & Singapore. Over the last 12 years, it has established itself as the marketing platform of choice for large brands in worktech, recruitment and HR services.

Ester Martinez, founder & CEO of People Matters is excited about the possibilities of this new milestone, saying, "This transaction is great news for the HR and Talent community. It will enable us to serve our members at a much deeper level, and our ability in empowering them to become the answer to talent challenges in their orgzations will be amplified multifold. This transaction enables us to build the People Matters 3.0 journey of scale and profitability."

She further added, "This transaction was a rewarding exit opportunity for our angels and for investors like The HR Fund. We are extremely grateful for their long-standing trust, commitment and support over the last 10 years. Also, I cherish the opportunity for team members at People Matters to realize value from their stock options and to further carry on in complete alignment of our mission, expansion plans and milestones along with the team and with Mynavi."

