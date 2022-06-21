Pernod Ricard India spreads the 'Beats of Conviviality' this World Music Day

Pernod Ricard India has collaborated with well-known Indian playback singer Javed Ali on World Music Day to spread the joy of music through their 'Beats of Conviviality' initiative.

This association has been organized in conjunction with India's longest live- concert series-Alive India.

'Conviviality' is the driving force behind Pernod Ricard's vision of unlocking the magic of human connection. The company aims to turn every social interaction into a genuine and convivial experience by enabling people to share their moments of joy and camaraderie. Coinciding with Pernod Ricard's ideology, music is said to be a language that goes beyond cultural and geographical borders, engulfing all it touches with the spirit of convivial living.

Leveraging World Music Day as a great opportunity to blend in the elements of music and conviviality, the initiative, 'Beats of Conviviality', has been conceptualized for all Pernod Ricard India employees.

Speaking about the initiative, Dimple Raisurana Kapur, Head-Corporate Communications, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Music is a powerful medium that brings diverse people together in myriad ways. It creates an environment from which springs the spirit of conviviality. As 'Creators of Conviviality', we at Pernod Ricard India, are always looking to find ways to connect, celebrate, and unlock the magic of human connections. Given the unprecedented circumstances in the last two years, the "Beats of Conviviality" initiative is our effort to bring all colleagues together to celebrate World Music Day-the Pernod Ricard way by building an ecosystem of convivial moments."

Commenting on his association with Pernod Ricard India, Javed Ali said, "Music brings people together from various walks of life and with Pernod Ricard's vision of creating conviviality, I am thrilled to be a part of their 'Beats of Conviviality' initiative on World Music Day 2022. It is delightful to see the talent at Pernod Ricard India as employees create different musical versions of the same tune, and to partner with them to spread Conviviality."

As part of this campaign, employees at Pernod Ricard India uniquely recreated Javed Ali's 'specially curated beat' using musical instruments like acoustic & lead guitars, piano, classical dance fused with tabla, djembe, congas, cajon, shakers, bass guitars, vocal a capellas, claps, beat boxing, roto drums and even non-conventional objects transformed into musical instruments like office desks, pens, pencils, drinking glasses and cups. It showcased the power of collaboration and spirit of solidarity at Pernod Ricard India.

Video link:

Pernod Ricard is a world leader in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of EUR8,824M in FY21. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across 160+ markets and by its own salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralized organization empowers its 19,000 employees, including 1432 employees in India, to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Createurs de Convivialite." The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong ethics, as illustrated by the 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "Good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company.

Pernod Ricard India Private Limited (PRI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Pernod Ricard SA and a fast-growing multinational alcohol-beverage company delivering quality products to its consumers across the country.

With leading brands in each category, Pernod Ricard India holds one of the most dynamic and premium portfolios in the industry, led by Seagram's (Pernod Ricard acquired in 2001) whiskies that include Royal Stag, Royal Stag Barrel Select, Blenders Pride, Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, Imperial Blue, 100 Pipers and a wide range of international premium brands such as Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, The Glenlivet, Royal Salute and Jameson Irish whiskey. Some of the eminent brands in the white spirits category include ABSOLUT vodka, Jacob's Creek and Campo Viejo wines, Martell cognac, Beefeater and Monkey 47 gin, Kahlua, and Malibu liqueurs, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagne.

Seagram's whiskies are exported to 50 countries across the world, with six overseas manufacturing locations including Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Nigeria, and Cameroon. In India, it operates through more than 25 bottling plants and has a distillery and winery at Nasik (Maharashtra). The Nasik unit is one-of-its-kind integrated risk management and zero pollution, state-of-the-art facility. The two units-Nashik and Rocky, have also become the first winery and the first Alco-Bev units, respectively, to receive the FSSC 22000 certification.

Pernod Ricard India is recognized as an industry leader with various honors and awards under its share of achievements, including 'Best Places to Work 2021' by BW People, Stevie 2021-Gold for Great Employers and The Economic Times 'Best Places to Work for Women 2021'. The company has also been certified as 'The Great Place to Work 2021' by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Pernod Ricard India believes in 'Creating Shared Value' for the business and local communities in a way that drives transformational growth and development for the country. Pernod Ricard India Foundation (PRIF), a Section 8 Company incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act"), is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PRI, formed to fulfil its commitment to the cause of Corporate Social Responsibility near its operations and beyond, in areas of special needs.

