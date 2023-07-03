Personalization Powerhouse: Printstreet Redefines Customization and Merchandising

New Delhi (India), June 19: In a world where personalization is key, Printstreet is making a significant impact in the customization and merchandising industry. With their unique approach and commitment to customer satisfaction, Printstreet is gaining recognition as a leading provider of customized products in India. At the heart of Printstreet’s success lies its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company offers a wide range of customized products, including apparel, bags, accessories, and corporate gifts. Customers have the freedom to personalize their products with images, text, or any design of their choice. What sets Printstreet apart is its no minimum order quantity policy, enabling customers to order even a single product for customization. This customer-centric approach breaks the barrier often imposed by other suppliers in the market.

Founded by brothers Rahul and Pushkar Garewal, Printstreet combines their diverse skill sets and extensive industry experience to deliver exceptional services. Rahul, with his expertise in Sales and Marketing, brings a decade-long experience in leading national franchise operations of an EdTech company. Pushkar, on the other hand, has a rich and vibrant background in the retail industry, having previously held a leadership position in a fast-food chain’s regional operations. Their shared vision and understanding make them a formidable team in the realm of customization and merchandising.

In addition to their extensive customization options, Printstreet offers a selection of branded products from trusted and well-known brands such as US Polo, Puma, American Tourister, Swiss Military, and more. This ensures that customers can enjoy the quality and reliability associated with these brands while still having the freedom to personalize their items. One of the biggest pain points Printstreet addresses is the turnaround time for customized orders. While many suppliers require weeks to process and deliver customized products, Printstreet has streamlined its operations to deliver most orders within five days. This quick turnaround time allows customers to receive their personalized items promptly, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

Printstreet goes above and beyond by accepting returns—an uncommon practice in the world of customized online retail. While the products are tailored according to the customers’ input, Printstreet acknowledges that mistakes can happen or products may be damaged during shipping. By offering returns in such cases, the company prioritizes customer satisfaction and aims to build trust with its clientele. Looking towards the future, Printstreet has ambitious plans for expansion. Over the next five years, the company aims to position itself among the top three customization and corporate gifting companies in India.

