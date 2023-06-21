Petromin Express India partners with HPCL to set up 1,000 Multi-brand Quick Service Centres

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21: Petromin Express India announced its partnership with HPCL to set up around 1,000 vehicle service centres at HPCL retail outlets in India. Petromin Express-HPCL Co-branded outlets will provide a world-class vehicle ownership experience to customers at affordable price points.

Petromin Corporation - KSA, a mobility solutions leader will work with HPCL to set up around 1,000 co-branded quick service outlets to offer a wide range of solutions under one roof - including HP lube change, light repairs, periodical maintenance, battery, tires, AC and eco car wash services at Retail Outlets of HPCL across India.

This partnership aims to address the needs of customers across segments of two, three and four-wheeler vehicles.

The partnership agreement was signed by Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director Retail, HPCL and Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO of Petromin Corporation on 16th June 23 in Bengaluru. Amit Garg, Director Marketing, HPCL was also present at the event.

Kalyana Sivagnanam, Group CEO, Petromin Corporation said, "We are delighted to have this partnership with a market leader like HPCL. Our collaboration will be an opportunity to introduce outstanding customer experience, products and services to vehicle owners at HP retail centers in India."

Sanjay Nigam, CEO, Petromin India & SE Asia remarked, "The announcement of Petromin's partnership with HPCL is a landmark moment to embark upon a game changing vehicle maintenance network in India. It will cater to a growing unfulfilled demand of discerning Indian customers who want quality service, parts and trust at affordable prices. Two strong brands coming together will build confidence in the minds of the customers."

Ashnut Chopra, MD, Automin Car Services Private Limited (a Petromin JV) stated, "There is a clear gap in the market which we aim to address. I am sure the customers will see true value in our offering. The response to the pilot garages in Chennai has been extremely positive and I am so excited to take this forward."

Petromin is the leading Saudi mobility solutions player in automotive technology, multi-modal mobility, and sustainable transportation segment, with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today.

Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, since 1968, it started building its reputation for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. With more than 6000 employees, 700 service centers across GCC, Petromin exports its products to over 40 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services backed by an extensive network of service centers that provide unparalleled coverage across the region.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor