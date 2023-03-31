Pexpo launches sustainable water bottles, commits to 'Health on the Go'

New Delhi [India], March 31 (/PRNewswire): Pexpo, India's largest and leading water container manufacturer, showcased a range of sustainable stainless steel water bottles, the only products in the category certified by ISI. The products were unveiled in New Delhi by Anup Padia, Director, Pexpo, Vedant Padia, Director, Pexpo and Ameesha Patel, renowned actress and fitness enthusiast.

Pexpo also introduced a logo and new tagline 'health on the go', reflecting its commitment to replacing plastic and ensuring health and wellness for all. Pexpo's dedication to a better tomorrow is reflected in its refreshed colour, appearance and feel, which symbolizes the brand's dynamic potential to become a green utility.

Pexpo's state-of-the-art technology and automation ensure that the quality of its products is unmatched. Pexpo is the only manufacturer in the world capable of tri-ply vacuum insulation technology, involving three layers of metals with vacuum insulation to hold hot and cold liquids for longer durations than conventional double-wall bottles.

At the event, Vedant Padia emphasized Pexpo's mission to provide a green and sustainable water bottle to every Indian, prioritizing excellence, customer satisfaction and perfection as its guiding principles. "Our focus is on promoting environmental sustainability by creating products that do not contaminate or pollute the environment," he said.

"The brand ensures that food and water are in constant contact with food-grade stainless steel, which avoids the health hazards associated with plastics. Moreover, the widespread acceptance of Pexpo products is a validation of Indian manufacturing and the 'Make in India' initiative of the government. We can confidently state that India has found its bottle in Pexpo," he stated.

Ameesha Patel, who unveiled the products, expressed her delight in being associated with the brand, emphasizing the focus on health, sustainability and eco-friendliness. "I follow a healthy lifestyle and I am a firm endorser of sustainable products. My belief resonates with Pexpo's brand philosophy of a healthy and green future for all. These beautiful and trendy products are for everyone who is health-conscious and concerned about the environment too," she said.

The Pexpo range of products feature uber-cool designs that cater to every individual, enhancing style statements for every age group, besides emphasizing safety, health, hygiene and versatility. They are fantastic compons for workplaces, students, regular household usage and outdoor adventures.

The products are priced in the range of Rs 349 and Rs 1999 and are available through Omni channel distribution networks, including general trade, modern trade, e-commerce platforms, D2C, B2B, and police and army canteen networks.

For more information: www.pexpo.in

Pexpo is the fastest-growing water container brand in India and is the first flask manufacturer in the world to have set up an in-house ISI lab in its manufacturing facility. Pexpo rolled out in 2014 with an unwavering mission to improve things not just for humans but for the planet too. Ever since, its strong-minded team is rendering an eco-friendly and lasting solutions. Pexpo is glad to present alternative to the destructively polluting plastic with sustainable, green, and economical steel bottle options. The brand's product variety includes single wall, stainless steel, triply vacuum insulated bottles plus stainless-steel lunchboxes. The company launched its first range of BPA-free products with the name PEXPO in May 2020. Pexpo's production is wholly Made in India contributing to employment and economic growth rate of the country. The company's production capacity is 10,00,000 bottles/ month in its plants in Kundli, Sonipat. With a widespread network of 100+ distributors and 10000+ retailers, Pexpo strives to support the ecosystem by replacing plastic.

