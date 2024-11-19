P.F. Chang's expands its Pan-Asian Dining Experience to DLF Mall of India, Noida (NCR)

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: P.F. Chang's, the globally acclaimed leader in elevated Asian cuisine, in partnership with Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd (GIPL) expands its culinary footprint to Asia's largest mall DLF Mall of India, Noida, which marks the opening of its fourth outlet in India. Building on the tremendous success of its outlets in Mumbai and Gurgaon, P.F. Chang's brings its authentic flavours of the Asian classics we all know and love to the Indian diaspora with new dishes, beverages and refreshers onto the menu for its patrons in Noida.

The Noida outlet launch marks P.F. Chang's growing presence locally and globally, showcasing Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd's commitment to authentic Asian Wok cooking and excellence. This expansion reflects the chain's dedication to delivering authentic culinary experiences that resonate with local tastes.

P.F. Chang's honors the ancient tradition of wok cooking, a method dating back 2,000 years, which employs a 700-degree flame to preserve the essence and flavor of each ingredient. This cherished tradition reflects our commitment to upholding the 'Always served with honor' food philosophy, evident in signature classic dishes.

Ajay Singhal, CEO & Director of Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd, shares, "We are committed to P.F. Chang's expanding footprint and are excited with its continual growth. Our focus is metropolitan and Tier 2 cities and the launch of our fourth outlet at DLF Mall of India makes the P.F. Chang's chain, an accessible option to Noida residents. Our upcoming fifth outlet in Vasant Kunj will ensure our signature dining experience is brought even closer to Delhi's heart."

"Our goal is to offer a dining experience that not only combines beloved Asian classics but also provides guests with flavours which are comforting- being true to the philosophy which is followed at the heart of P.F. Chang's. We cannot wait to unveil P.F. Chang's Noida as we present you with some premium ingredients, elevated presentations, and a touch of tableside theater," conveys, Sukul Kundan, Brand CEO - India, P.F. Chang's.

Dedication to quality shines through as dishes are proudly served completely MSG-free (made from scratch), setting a benchmark of excellence within the restaurant industry. Whether it's a leisurely lunch, a family dinner, a special celebration, or post-work drinks, P.F. Chang's is an all-day dining destination for a relaxed meal to connect with loved ones. With options ranging from delicious vegetarian dishes to flavorful non-vegetarian selections, including a unique Jain menu, aiming to cater to the Indian audience with varied dietary preferences.

The new menu at P.F. Chang's offers bold flavor profiles ranging from spicy and umami to tart, balancing comforting and adventurous tastes. Highlights include the tangy Tom Yum Soup and umami-rich Chang's Noodle Soup, as well as a variety of sushi options like the Spicy Shiitake Roll and luxurious Aburi Salmon Roll with truffle oil. Dumpling lovers can enjoy new steamed options like Veggie Chili Oil and Siam Chicken, each bursting with vibrant Thai flavors. The small plates section now features crowd-pleasing appetizers, including Hunan Chilli Chicken, Sichuan Potatoes, and Butter Chilli Mushrooms, while mains include Hot Garlic curry, Hakka noodles, and chili smoked fried rice in addition to the signature dishes with Original Dynamite Shrimp, Chang's Lettuce Wraps, Orange Chicken and Mapo Tofu. For dessert, the indulgent Sizzling Sticky Toffee Pudding provides a warm and comforting finish.

Patrons can enjoy refreshing mocktail choices, including the Peach Boba Breeze and Zen Garden. This new menu transforms the dining experience into a journey of exceptional flavors and ambiance.

Designed by Zebra Projects, the interior of P.F. Chang's in Noida (NCR) showcases unique design elements synonymous with the brand worldwide. The restaurant offers a generous seating capacity, comprising 120 indoor seating that sets the stage for unforgettable dining moments.

Pink cherry blossoms cascade overhead, enhancing P.F. Chang's deep, dreamlike ambiance. Cozy crimson upholstery, accented by rich gold and black tones inspired by Chinese heritage, creates an opulent feel. A striking gold bar and show kitchen celebrate wok-fired cuisine, while wall murals, sculptural details, and the iconic golden horse at the entrance bring guests deeper into the world of authentic Asian flavors. Groovy house beats add the perfect soundtrack for an evening of fun, flavor, and friendly charm.

About P.F. Chang's:

P.F. Chang's, founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, is an internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand that celebrates the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking. With roots in Chinese cuisine, the P.F. Chang's menu spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each dish offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted beverage, a wok-fired lunch bowl, or a celebratory multi-course dinner. P.F. Chang's operates more than 300 restaurants in over 20 countries, including the United States, and continues to expand its footprint globally. For more P.F.Chang's news, visit www.pfchangs.in and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangsindia.

About Gourmet Investments Pvt Ltd:

Gourmet Investments Private Limited (GIPL), a part of the Bharti Family office, was founded in 2012 with a clear mission to redefine India's casual dining landscape. GIPL has earned a reputation for introducing the best international restaurant brands to the country, setting new standards in brand distinction, talent excellence, real estate expertise, and compliance.

GIPL's current portfolio includes a carefully curated selection of prestigious international brands, such as Pizza Express, Chili's American Grill & Bar, PF Chang's, and Ministry of Crab, all embraced by the discerning Indian palate.

With distinctly designed restaurants across key Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, and now Mohali, GIPL has become a symbol of professional management, recognized for its culinary innovations and world-class dining experiences within the Indian hospitality industry.

Fact Sheet:

What: P.F. Chang's, Noida (NCR)

Where: 3rd Floor, DLF Mall Of India, Plot No - M 03, Sector 18, Noida 201301 (NCR).

When: 19th November, 2024

Timings: 11am to 11.30 pm

Contact Number: 8655410335/6

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2560408/PF_Changs_expands_DLF_Mall.jpg

