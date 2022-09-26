Pharma Wonder Kid Arjun Deshpande Led World’s Biggest Pharmacist’s Gathering With 5000+ Pharmacists All Over India On World Pharmacists Day

September 26: On the occasion of ‘World Pharmacists Day’, India’s Fastest Growing Pharma Company Generic Aadhaar has organized India’s biggest event for pharmacists in cooperation with Pharmacy colleges in Pune for pharmacist students. The event was held in the Suryadatta Group of Institute, Pune. This year’s aim is to showcase the positive impact of pharmacy on health worldwide and further strengthen the unity of the profession.

In this organized program, India’s youngest entrepreneur 20 years young Founder and CEO of Generic Aadhaar Arjun Deshpande who revolutionized the traditional pharma sector and brought a new twist to this field will share his valuable guidance with the students. Today Generic Aadhaar has a presence in 150+ cities and provides affordable medicines up to 80% discount through its 1500+ franchises to lakhs of people all across India.

Along with Arjun Deshpande sir Dr. V G Somani (Drug Controller General of India, New Delhi), Mr. A. Senkathir (Deputy Drug Controller West Zone, Mumbai), Mr. Parimal Singh, (I.A.S.Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Maharashtra), Dr. Hanmantrao Mohanrao Kadam (Principal), Prof. Popat Abasaheb Jadhav (Vice-Principal) are expected as a guest of honor. There are around 5000+ students are participating in this event. Also, 25000+ students are attending the event virtually from various universities all across India. Mr. Arjun Deshpande opened up new aspects of the pharma sector by having an open discussion with the students and clearing their doubts. Pharmacists from all over India are wishing the students World Pharmacists Day. Through this activity, students learned new things that will benefit their bright future.

“Pharmacists are the second doctor. They had a crucial role in the pandemic as they were frontline workers and corona warriors. They stood stand with the country. Today this national pharmacist’s conclave 2022 marked history in the pharmaceutical industry. For many years pharmacist acknowledgment was limited in this field. But today with 30,000+ pharmacy students & 100+ universities we have started this mission to give a new direction to the pharma sector for the betterment of the healthcare world.” Said founder & CEO of Generic Aadhaar Arjun Deshpande.

As Mr. Arjun Deshpande believes that if given a proper direction our pharmacists can change the healthcare sector, through his venture Generic Aadhaar is not only creating jobs for them but also fuelling the growth of micro-entrepreneurs. Indeed he is empowering pharmacist for the upliftment of pharma world.

#nationalpharmacistsconclave2022

For further insights please visit: www.genericaadhaar.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor