Phoenix Marketcity Welcomes PUNO Advance - Your Ultimate Entertainment Destination

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 8: Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, welcomes the city's most extraordinary entertainment experience with open arms as PUNO Advance makes its grand debut. PUNO Advance; locate on the 3rd floor at Phoenix Marketcity Pune is set to redefine the landscape of leisure and recreation with an unparalleled fusion of entertainment options, all meticulously curated under one roof.

Prepare to be astounded as PUNO Advance presents a multifaceted wonderland for the entertainment connoisseur. Situated at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune this new-age marvel beckons patrons to embark on an unforgettable journey into the realms of indoor adventure, virtual and augmented reality gaming, leisure activities, and so much more.

With PUNO Advance, you'll step into a world where the ordinary is left far behind. Here's a glimpse of what awaits:

1. Free-Roaming Arena: Immerse yourself in a world of limitless possibilities within a cutting-edge free-roaming arena. Dive into adventures that defy gravity, challenge your senses, and take your breath away.

2. VEX Adventures: Unleash your inner explorer as you venture into uncharted territories with VEX Adventures. Traverse ancient civilizations, conquer outer space, and embark on breathtaking journeys with state-of-the-art VR technology.

3. Glow-in-the-Dark Trampoline: Experience the thrill of bouncing off the walls like a superhero in our glow-in-the-dark trampoline zone, a first-of-its-kind in Pune.

4. Bowling Alleys: Strike down pins with friends and family on our four-lane bowling alley, perfect for all ages and skill levels.

5. VR Games: Immerse yourself in visually stunning and lifelike virtual environments, all brought to life by cutting-edge VR headsets and motion-tracking technology.

6. Arcade Games: Challenge your gaming skills with an exciting array of arcade games that promise hours of amusement.

7. Lounge & Dining: When hunger strikes, satisfy your cravings at "Pots & Plates", where global cuisine meets an extensive drinks menu. Whether you're celebrating or simply unwinding, this is the perfect place to savor delectable dishes and potent cocktails.

8. Sports Bar: Catch live matches on the big screen, enjoy lip-smacking food, and sip on chilled beverages at our sports bar. It's the ultimate spot to bond with friends over your favorite team's victories.

But that's not all! PUNO has even more in store for the little ones. Introducing PUNO Junior, a delightful haven for children under 10 years old. With a soft play arena and kid-friendly adventure activities, PUNO Junior ensures that both kids and parents have a blast, creating cherished memories together.

Since its inception, PUNO has captured the imagination of Punekars, and its latest venture, PUNO Advance, promises to elevate the city's entertainment scene to unprecedented heights. This state-of-the-art facility is a testament to innovation, offering an immersive and unforgettable experience like never before.

PUNO Advance invites you to explore the extraordinary experience at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune, and become part of a new era in entertainment. Prepare to be amazed, delighted, and entertained as you step into this captivating world of limitless possibilities.

Do visit PUNO Advance, 3rd Floor, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, Viman Nagar, Nagar Road, Pune.

