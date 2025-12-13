Phone Dekho Opens Second Outlet, Plans National Presence with 100 Stores in a Year

Refurbished smartphone company Phone Dekho opens second outlet, aims for national presence with 100 stores in a year

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13: Phone Dekho, a leading refurbished smartphone company, has taken a significant step in its expansion with the launch of its second outlet in Una, Himachal Pradesh. The opening marks the start of an accelerated growth strategy, with 25 outlets currently under construction and a target of establishing 100 outlets across India over the next 12 months.

The Una outlet operates under the franchise model and is owned by Nitin Chawla. Phone Dekho views franchising as a central pillar of its expansion strategy as it seeks to build a strong presence in India's refurbished electronics retail segment.

Speaking on the occasion, Rozy Shaikh, Co-Founder of Phone Dekho, said, “Our vision is to make premium smartphones accessible, reliable, and affordable for every Indian consumer. This expansion is not just about outlets, but about building trust and transparency, and ensuring a standardised experience in the refurbished mobile market.”

She added that the company aims to ensure affordability while furthering environmental responsibility. By refurbishing devices, Phone Dekho helps reduce electronic waste and minimise environmental impact.

Phone Dekho offers certified refurbished smartphones from popular brands, backed by a robust quality assurance framework that includes software-based diagnostics and thorough refurbishment at its centres. Each device undergoes 37 stringent quality checks and advanced fault-detection procedures carried out by trained technicians. This ensures that every phone meets the highest standards of performance and reliability before it reaches the customer. The company has already sold more than two lakh units through online marketplaces and its own platforms, reflecting growing consumer confidence in refurbished electronics.

The brand's retail expansion comes at a time when demand for value-driven and sustainable technology is rising sharply in India. With refurbished smartphones increasingly becoming a mainstream choice for price-conscious and environmentally aware consumers, Phone Dekho aims to strengthen its position in the segment by combining affordability with strict quality standards.

With two outlets already operational and a national rollout of 100 outlets planned within a year, Phone Dekho is gearing up for one of the fastest retail expansions in India's refurbished smartphone market.

