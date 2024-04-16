Physics Wallah (PW) launches its 5th tech-enabled Offline Vidyapeeth Centre in Preet Vihar, Delhi

VMPL

Preet Vihar (New Delhi) [India], April 16: Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform, has launched a tech-enabled offline Vidyapeeth Centre in Preet Vihar, Delhi, underlining its commitment to establishing educational hubs across India and making education more accessible to students.

The Preet Vihar, Delhi Vidyapeeth Centre boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure with 9 tech-enabled classrooms offering a conducive learning environment. The centre also provides a self-study space, fostering a productive study atmosphere. Additionally, it has the Student Welfare Society (SWS), providing support for hostels, and transportation facilities. For the academic year 2024-2025 enrollment, it is offering an additional discount of 30% to students enrolling early for this academic year. Apart from this PW's Regional Academic Head Atul Kumar and Debabrata Das, PW Chief Business Collaboration Officer were present there for the inauguration

PW has opened 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth Centres across India, emerging as the fastest-growing ed-tech company with the third-largest offline network in nearly two years, serving over 2 lakh students. These centres offer a comprehensive curriculum for JEE/NEET preparation.

PW offline Vidyapeeth centres offer the facilities of recorded lectures, assistance with NCERT materials, Offline doubt-solving, Daily Practice Problems (DPPs) with video solutions, Specialized modules, and Previous Year Questions (PYQs). These centres also have a dedicated desk for the Student Success Team (SST), making PW the only one to provide quick and personalized resolutions to student concerns. Additionally, there is also a parent-teacher dashboard system, which offers real-time updates on student progress.

PW Offline CEO Ankit Gupta stated, "With the launch of every offline centre, we get closer to our vision of establishing educational hubs across India, making quality education more accessible and alleviating financial burdens on parents. These centres are set to transform the educational landscape of the country."

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4 crores of students through its 85 YouTube channels in 7 vernacular languages. Starting out as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022, and now it has more than 27 lakh paid students, and 1 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 28 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centres across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

