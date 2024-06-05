Physics Wallah's (PW) Tathagat Awatar achieves NEET AIR 1, scores perfect 720

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: Tathagat Awatar, a student of Physics Wallah (PW), India's leading ed-tech platform, has achieved All India Rank (AIR) 1 in National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024, with a perfect score of 720. The 18-year-old from Madhubani, Bihar, born to teacher parents, was part of PW's Yakeen NEET 2.0 2024 batch. NEET UG 2024 is Tathagat's third NEET attempt, after two drops in earlier years. He scored 611 in 2023 as he could not complete his exam. He took PW's online classes to prepare for NEET 2024.

Expressing delight at his success, Tathagat said, "Last year's score was disappointing for me but I never felt demotivated. I took to preparing at home with Physics Wallah's (PW) online classes for this year's NEET. My mother and father are both teachers, but I wanted to do something different and chose medical. My goal was to prepare for the test as much as I could and be ready for the examination. PW's classes helped me with an integrated approach building my practice and confidence. And today, I can proudly say that online education can also get your AIR 1."

Physics Wallah's (PW) innovative teaching methods, which includes a dedicated doubt-solving engine, daily practice tests with video solutions, personalized learning paths and access to a vast library of learning resources, emphasizes its commitment to accessible and affordable quality education for all.

Alakh Pandey, Founder and CEO, Physics Wallah (PW) said, "I am over the moon with the results at NEET UG 2024 seeing so many of our students fulfill their dreams of becoming a doctor. Since our inception, our goal has been to support the dreams and hard work of students around India and more so in the underserved cities of the country. In a country as big as ours, quality online education can help bridge the achievement gap for millions in India. I want to congratulate Tathagat, all the students and teachers at PW for their dedication and relentless preparation for this year's NEET. For those who couldn't get their desired result, I would ask them to take inspiration from Tathagat who didn't give up hope and achieved AIR 1."

Physics Wallah (PW) has produced more than 500 first generation doctors and engineers from various villages across India.

About Physics Wallah (PW)

Physics Wallah (PW) is a leading Indian EdTech company founded in 2020, and headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. PW is democratizing education on a massive scale in India, with a presence spanning online, offline, and hybrid modes, reaching 98% of India's pin codes. PW is reshaping India's educational landscape by providing free quality education to more than 4.6 crores of students through its more than 100 YouTube channels in 5 vernacular languages. Starting as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW became a Unicorn in 2022 and now it has more than 45 lakh paid students, and 3 crore app downloads on the PW App. PW has expanded into 38 test prep categories and a skilling vertical, with over 79 tech-enabled Vidyapeeth (offline) and 48 Pathshala (hybrid) centers across the country. PW is students' lifelong learning partner, empowering them throughout their educational trajectory, from a student to self-sufficient skilled professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor